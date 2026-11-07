J&K Notifies Private University Rules, Reserves 25 Pc Seats And Jobs For Locals

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated Education Minister Shamima Firdous on the notification of the Private Universities Rules, 2026, describing it as an important milestone in strengthening the Union Territory's higher education sector.

The rules, notified by the J&K government, provide for streamlined approval procedures, effective regulatory oversight, and a 25 per cent reservation for Jammu and Kashmir domiciles in admissions and employment.

Under the new framework, at least 25 per cent of seats in private universities will be reserved for students domiciled in the Union Territory. Similarly, 25 per cent of teaching and non-teaching positions will be reserved for local residents, opening up fresh educational and employment opportunities for the youth.

Abdullah said the new rules would facilitate the establishment of reputed national and international educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, attract institutional investment and improve access to quality higher education.

He said the initiative would promote excellence in teaching, research and innovation across disciplines, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), medicine, law, business studies and liberal arts.

The framework is also expected to encourage multidisciplinary education and strengthen academic infrastructure, enabling students to pursue specialised courses within the Union Territory rather than moving to cities such as Delhi, Punjab and Bengaluru. This could help families reduce the financial burden of relocation and living expenses.

Private universities will also be required to provide merit-cum-means scholarships to at least 10 per cent of their student intake, ensuring greater access to higher education for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The notification follows Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026.

The new Act and its accompanying rules provide for the entry of private and foreign higher educational institutions into the Union Territory. The government expects the move to generate investment, create employment and stimulate economic growth.

The institutions will function under the regulatory supervision of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Regulatory Authority. The framework prohibits capitation fees, provides safeguards relating to fee regulation and makes accreditation mandatory within five years.

The government expects the entry of reputed institutions to encourage research, innovation and academic competition while prompting existing public universities to upgrade their curricula, infrastructure and technology.