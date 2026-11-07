Manipur CM Urges Students To Embrace Honesty, Hard Work And Humanity

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 7 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday underscored the importance of honesty, sincerity, hard work and humanity in shaping individuals and building a better society, stating that these values must be inculcated from an early stage of life.

The Chief Minister made the observation while attending the 27th Foundation Day Celebration of Herbert School in Imphal.

He said that student life is one of the most crucial stages in a person's life, as it lays the foundation for one's future career and aspirations.

Khemchand Singh stressed that academic qualifications alone are not enough to make a person capable, but must be accompanied by honesty, sincerity and hard work.

Recalling an experience from his visit to Singapore in the 90s, the Chief Minister shared an instance involving a taxi driver who was new to the profession. He said that although the taxi meter showed a fare of 12 dollars, the driver returned two dollars and charged only 10 dollars, explaining that he had taken a longer route due to his unfamiliarity with the roads.

The Chief Minister said that the driver's honesty in acknowledging his mistake and charging only the appropriate amount left a lasting impression on him. He observed that although Singapore is geographically smaller than the combined area of five valley districts of Manipur, it has emerged as one of the countries with the highest per capita income in Southeast Asia.

Khemchand Singh said that the progress of a country is also reflected in the values, integrity and work ethic of its people. The Chief Minister also shared an experience from his visit to Seoul, where an older woman, despite being a complete stranger, approached him and offered him food.

The CM said the simple gesture reflected the deep sense of humanity and kindness shown by people towards others, even those they do not know. He emphasised that such acts of compassion demonstrate the importance of humanity in everyday life.

The Chief Minister urged students to imbibe honesty, sincerity, hard work and humanity as guiding principles in their lives. He further advised them not to become complacent after completing their education, but to continue striving towards their aspirations with determination and commitment.