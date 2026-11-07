K'taka Minister And BJP MLA Clash During Ward One Programme In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) A heated exchange broke out between supporters of the BJP and Congress in the presence of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda during a Ward One programme held at Tin Factory in Whitefield on Saturday.

While MLA Basavaraj termed the incident an example of the ruling party leaders' high-handedness, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda described it as a minor and routine occurrence in everyday politics.

BJP MLA Bhyrathi Basavaraj and former Congress MLC Narayanaswamy were also involved in a verbal altercation over allegations of poor development work in the constituency.

The controversy erupted after BJP workers alleged that Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had failed to undertake development works in the constituency. Narayanaswamy rushed towards the youth who questioned him. When the issue was raised, an argument broke out between Bhyrathi Basavaraj and Narayanaswamy. The Congress workers charged that Bhyrathi Basavaraj allegedly misused all the funds.

During the exchange, Bhyrathi reportedly told Narayanaswamy that he had been made an MLC with his support and was now quarrelling with him despite forgetting his contribution. He also questioned the allegations against him, asking Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on what basis people were claiming that he had been taking money since 2013.

Narayanaswamy reportedly retorted that Bhyrathi Basavaraj had also become an MLA with their support.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda intervened and attempted to calm the situation, stating that such arguments should not take place and that the occasion was not appropriate for raising these issues.

Speaking to the media later, Bhyrathi Basavaraj alleged that residents and youth who questioned the poor condition of roads were being targeted and threatened.

"It is my responsibility to raise people's issues. If a youth questions the problems in the area and is treated in this manner, what is happening? Does the Congress government believe that nobody should question it or that the public should remain silent?" he asked.

He said he had been coordinating with the minister for the development of his constituency and had cooperated when the minister's office invited him to the programme. However, when residents raised their grievances, they were allegedly targeted, and attempts were made to assault them, he claimed.

"I have never witnessed such an incident. An issue was raised over the poor condition of roads, and people were allegedly subjected to this kind of treatment. Officials are neglecting the constituency and undertaking only patchwork on roads despite repeated complaints. When questioned, they respond arrogantly," he alleged.

Responding to the incident, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda described it as a minor disagreement and said political differences were natural.

"These are normal, small issues. The MLA has cooperated with us. There will be political differences between us and them. He has clearly stated that people get upset when someone speaks about certain issues. Naturally, both sides get upset. This is human nature. Keeping development in mind, we should forget such differences and move forward," he said.