Abhishek Banerjee Slams Police Over Security Breach In Kolkata Siege

Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Police Response to Residence Siege

Escalating his attack over the late-night siege near his residence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday issued a sharp rebuke against local law enforcement and political opponents, revealing that the violence stretched continuously until dawn despite police presence on the ground. Reflecting on the hours-long confrontation, Banerjee questioned the operational efficiency of the police force while presenting damning crime statistics to highlight a deteriorating law-and-order situation.

Detailing the severity of the security breach outside his Kalighat residence, Abhishek Banerjee stated that the violent clashes were not just a momentary clash but a prolonged standoff. "The attack continued till 7 am. Although the police were there, some of them acted as silent spectators, and others who tried to stop the BJP goons were beaten up by them," he said. Banerjee emphasised that the police's inability to control the situation exposed a critical vulnerability in public security administration.

Questions Raised on Public Safety

Addressing the broader implications of law enforcement being overwhelmed during the overnight brawl, the TMC leader questioned the capability of local authorities to safeguard everyday citizens when their own officers were targeted, "The police who can't protect themselves cannot protect the common people anyway."

To contextualise his criticism of the current law-and-order machinery, Banerjee cited stark figures detailing alleged crime rates over five months from May to October: "In the 5 months of this government's rule, from May to October, approximately 2,500 rapes, 600 murders, and over 32,000 crimes have occurred," he added.

Details of the Clash in Kalighat

The remarks come after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee staged a protest following an alleged attack on Abhishek's residence in Kalighat, south Kolkata, around 2 am on Saturday. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his residence and office were targeted by a group of individuals he termed "BJP goons" following two days of reconnaissance. He claimed it was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months and criticised both the Kolkata Police and the judiciary for alleged inaction.

According to police and party reports, clashes erupted between TMC workers, who were gathering to celebrate Abhishek Banerjee's 39th birthday, and BJP supporters between 2 am and 3:30 am. At least eight people were reportedly injured, three of them seriously. A large police contingent was deployed to seal off the area, and several individuals were detained in connection with the overnight clashes.

Mamata Banerjee reached the Kalighat residence later that morning, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating "hooliganism" and disrupting traditional Kali Puja and Diwali preparations. She said she had written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha regarding a breakdown of law and order.

TMC supporters raised slogans against the police outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, expressing their anger over the incident. Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hooliganism" and alleged that a "gang of thugs" had attacked a Kali Puja celebration in Kolkata's Kalighat area. Questioning the alleged disruption of traditional Puja celebrations ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the incident and accused those involved of disturbing the festivities.

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