Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets Scouts And Guides On Foundation Day Highlights Youth Leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with representatives and volunteers of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at his official residence on the occasion of the organisation's Foundation Day. During the meeting, the delegation wished the CM well and gave an overview of various activities happening in the state.

Dhami appreciated the efforts of Scouts And Guides In bringing positive change in society. He acknowledged their efforts in instilling a sense of discipline, leadership and service in the youth and also working towards disaster management, protecting the environment and bettering the community.

Bharat Scouts And Guides Officials Interact With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

This meeting took place on Saturday, at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun. On the occasion of Foundation Day, representatives of the Uttarakhand unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides gifted the CM a scout scarf and pinned a Foundation Day flag sticker.

The Chief Minister wished the organisation well on completing another year and wished the office bearers, Scouts and Guides well.

CM Dhami Recognises Role Of Scouts And Guides In Developing Youth

"The Bharat Scouts And Guides play a very important role in developing the personality of youth," said Dhami.

"They have a great role in encouraging self reliance, discipline, leadership skills and helping attitude amongst the youth. They are also playing an important role in disaster management, environmental protection and social services."

"These activities help in educating young volunteers and making them ready to help people during emergency situations."

Bharat Scouts And Guides Was Founded On November 7, 1950

Ravindra Mohan Kala, State Secretary of the organisation spoke to the CM during the interaction. He told the CM that the Bharat Scouts and Guides was founded on November 7, 1950.

The objective of the organisation has been to instil a sense of service, discipline and responsibility amongst the youth.

The State Secretary also updated the CM on the Ham Radio Pilot Project that is being run in Uttarakhand and the Yuva Aapda Mitra programme. This programme trains volunteers in disaster management.

The programme will ensure that young volunteers are trained to help during rescue and relief operations. Trained volunteers would be able to help the administration and local community during disaster situations.

Officials In Attendance

Many officials attended the meeting including Additional State Chief Commissioner Vandana Garbyal, State Secretary Ravindra Mohan Kala, State Finance Committee Member J.P. Kala, State Organising Commissioner Anjali Chandola, Administrative Officer Arun Rai and Assistant State Training Commissioner Rahul Prasad Raturi.

Guides Yojana and Isha Thakur also attended.

The meeting recognises the efforts of the organisation to promote responsible citizens, community engagement and disaster preparedness amongst Uttarakhand's youth.