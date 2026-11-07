Karnataka Ration Card E-KYC Deadline: How To Complete Verification Before November 10

Ration card beneficiaries in Karnataka who have not yet completed their e-KYC verification have only a few days left, as the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has set November 10 as the final deadline. The department has urged all beneficiaries with pending verification to complete the mandatory process before the stipulated date to avoid further action under the applicable rules.

According to the department, more than 41 lakh beneficiaries are yet to complete their e-KYC. Although the deadline has already been extended once, the authorities have clarified that no further extensions will be granted. Beneficiaries can complete the process either through the 'Anna Seve' mobile application or by visiting a Fair Price Shop.

41.33 Lakh Ration Card Beneficiaries Yet To Complete e-KYC

Of the 2,67,64,276 ration card beneficiaries in Karnataka required to complete e-KYC verification, around 2.26 crore had completed the process as of November 3. However, 41,33,529 beneficiaries are yet to complete their verification.

The department has reiterated that November 10 is the final date for completing the process. With the deadline approaching, beneficiaries who have not yet completed their e-KYC have been advised to do so without delay.

The department has also clarified that the deadline has already been extended once and that no further extensions will be granted.

How To Complete Ration Card e-KYC In Karnataka?

Beneficiaries who are yet to complete their ration card e-KYC can use either of the following methods:

Anna Seve App: Beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC process themselves through the 'Anna Seve' mobile application.

Fair Price Shops:They can also visit their nearest Fair Price Shop and complete the verification through the 'Ahara' software available there.

The department has urged all beneficiaries with pending verification to complete the process before November 10. It has warned that failure to complete e-KYC within the deadline may result in further action in accordance with the applicable rules.

Ration Cardholders Advised To Complete e-KYC Before November 10

With the final deadline approaching, ration card beneficiaries who have not completed their e-KYC are advised to ensure that the verification is completed on time. Using either of the available methods before November 10 will help them avoid complications arising from non-compliance with the department's instructions.