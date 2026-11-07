Elegantswiss Stocks Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet And More Luxury Watches For Holiday 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)ElegantSwiss stocks Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and more luxury watches for holiday 2026ElegantSwiss, a New York Diamond District dealer, stocks Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and other luxury watches, plus jewelry, for the 2026 holiday season, with fully insured FedEx shipping

New York, NY - November 7, 2026 - ElegantSwiss, a luxury watch dealer in New York's Diamond District, announced today that its showroom and website are fully stocked for the 2026 holiday season. Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and other luxury watches are available ahead of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's, with new arrivals added to the inventory.

Rolex models in stock include the Cosmograph Daytona, Submariner, GMT-Master II“Batman” and“Pepsi,” Datejust and Day-Date. Patek Philippe offerings include the Nautilus and Aquanaut, and Audemars Piguet offerings include the Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore. Inventory also includes Cartier, Hublot, Omega, Breitling, IWC, Panerai, and more. Each watch is authenticated, with original box and papers noted where available, and both unworn and certified watches are offered.

Being based in the Diamond District also works in a buyer's favor when a specific watch is not in stock. ElegantSwiss can source it through its trade network, so a shopper looking for a particular reference is not limited to what is on the showroom shelf.

ElegantSwiss also offers a hand-curated jewelry collection that includes tennis necklaces, diamond pendants, bracelets, Cuban link rings and more, with styles for a range of tastes and gift occasions.

“With Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's close together, this is our busiest stretch of the year,” said Abraham Y, owner of ElegantSwiss.“We at ElegantSwiss have stocked the top models collectors ask for, and our store carries more than 800 luxury watches, along with jewelry. We want every client to find the right piece with confidence.”

Each listing on the website includes images and product details, and inquiries can be made by phone, text, WhatsApp or email. First-time buyers and gift shoppers can ask the team for help narrowing a choice by model, case size, style or model demand. Purchases ship by FedEx, fully insured, with free second-day delivery on domestic orders and overnight delivery available for holiday orders. Installment plans through Affirm are available on select items, subject to item and customer eligibility.

Clients who own a watch can sell or trade it toward a purchase. After the sale, ElegantSwiss works with WonderCare, a luxury watch insurance provider offering all-risk coverage against loss, theft and damage, with digital signup. Coverage is subject to WonderCare's terms and eligibility.

The ElegantSwiss showroom is located at 55 West 47th Street, Suite 320, New York, NY 10036, one block from Rockefeller Center. Visits are by appointment, which can be arranged by phone, text or WhatsApp at 347-871-3229. The dealer has more than 370 Google reviews and over 1,500 on eBay and Chrono24.

About ElegantSwiss

ElegantSwiss is a luxury watch dealer in New York's Diamond District, now in its third decade in business. The family-run company buys, sells, trades and consigns authentic watches from brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, and sources specific references on request. Its mission is to make buying and selling luxury watches straightforward through authentication, clear communication and insured shipping. ElegantSwiss has served collectors for nearly three decades.