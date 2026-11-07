Secrets, Scandal, And Suspicion Collide In Bob Cohen's Gripping Mystery Novel“Mansour's Ordeal”

United States - November 7, 2026 - Acclaimed author Bob Cohen invites mystery lovers into a world of academic intrigue, unexpected alliances, and suspense with his compelling novel, Mansour's Ordeal, the seventh installment in the Marty Fenton Mystery Novels. Blending investigative suspense with richly developed characters and thought-provoking social issues, Cohen delivers another engaging chapter in the adventures of an unconventional detective.

Marty Fenton is far from the stereotypical hard-boiled private investigator. A self-described nerd and methodical sleuth, Marty relies on patience, persistence, and careful observation rather than physical strength or extraordinary brilliance. After struggling to establish a financially sustainable career as a private investigator, Marty returned to academia, earning a PhD in social psychology from Syracuse University while continuing to investigate cases on the side.

Now an assistant professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, Marty finds it hard to leave his investigative past behind. Following his successful investigation into a missing college student and the exposure of a major drug trafficking operation involving influential Richmond citizens, his reputation as a resourceful detective continues to grow.

In Mansour's Ordeal, Marty's faculty mentor, Nathan Branch, asks him to investigate the troubling circumstances surrounding the dismissal of Hasib Mansour, a Middle Eastern lecturer terminated by the university for alleged misconduct. What begins as an inquiry into a controversial academic decision soon develops into a complicated investigation that tests Marty's determination, judgment, and investigative instincts.

As Marty searches for answers, he encounters unexpected challenges and receives assistance from a transgender campus newspaper reporter and a former federal prosecutor employed by a prestigious Washington, D.C., law firm. Together, their efforts bring fresh perspectives to an investigation filled with uncertainty and difficult questions.

Beyond the mystery, Cohen offers readers an intimate look at Marty's adjustment to his new academic career and how he and his wife, Faith, who is paralyzed below the waist, cope with the challenges of her pregnancy with their first child.. The novel combines the tension of a detective story with the personal struggles of a relatable protagonist navigating professional responsibilities, family changes, and the pursuit of justice.

Mansour's Ordeal continues a mystery collection that includes Majorsski's Ghost (Book 1), Hammond's Choice (Book 2), Ferson's Betrayal (Book 3), Montague's Fix (Book 4), Fenton's Journey (Book 5), and Tiffany's Misfortune (Book6). With its distinctive blend of psychological insight, social commentary, and investigative storytelling, the series offers a refreshing alternative to conventional detective fiction.

Discover the Mystery Behind“Mansour's Ordeal”

Readers who enjoy character-driven mysteries, academic suspense, and unconventional private investigators are encouraged to discover Mansour's Ordeal by Bob Cohen. Explore Marty Fenton's latest investigation and uncover the complexities behind a university scandal. Get your copy of Mansour's Ordeal on Amazon, and experience a mystery where persistence, intelligence, and unexpected partnerships lead the search for truth.

About the Author

Bob Cohen is an author, community psychologist, and longtime mystery writer based in Richmond, Virginia, where he lives with his wife, Nancy, and their cats, Tiger Lily and Smudge. He began writing the Marty Fenton mysteries in the mid-1980s after relocating from Upstate New York to Richmond.

Drawing inspiration from his professional background and personal connections to Syracuse, Cohen has spent more than four decades developing the seven-book Marty Fenton series. His mystery writing combines psychological insight, academic settings, and compelling human experiences. In 2008, his novel Hammonds' Choice was recognized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness as one of its four best books of the year for raising public awareness of the cruel practice of requiring parents to relinquish custody of their children to receive intensive care for their mental health challenges.

Beyond mystery fiction, Cohen has authored What if What is Wasn't, a fictional reimagining of contemporary American political history, and Choosing the Unmarked Road, a memoir chronicling his unique career as a community psychologist. He has also published eight professional and academic books, including Chiseled in Sand: Perspective on Organizational Change in Human Service, coauthored with Jessye Cohen-Filipic, and Transforming Children's Mental Health Policy into Practice, coauthored with Allison Ventura.