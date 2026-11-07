Ponaman Healthcare Consulting Count Of HRSA Data Finds 98 Of 176 Finalized FY 2025 340B Audits Carried At Least One Finding

PHOENIX, AZ - November 7, 2026 - Of the 176 fiscal year 2025 audits of 340B covered entities with finalized results on the Health Resources and Services Administration's website, 98 carried at least one finding and 78 closed with no adverse findings, according to a count by Ponaman Healthcare Consulting of HRSA's published audit results as of the agency's September 24, 2026 update.

What HRSA's Published Results Show

HRSA's FY 2025 audit results page lists each audited covered entity with its findings, any sanction and the status of its corrective action. The page states that the chart includes audits whose findings have been finalized and that the remaining audits are still under review, so the totals cover finalized audits only.

Ponaman Healthcare Consulting counted every row of the table on October 20, 2026, treating an audit as clean only where the findings column reads "No adverse findings." Of the 98 audits with findings, 55 list repayment to manufacturers among the sanctions.

According to HRSA's program integrity page, covered entity audits review compliance with eligibility requirements, the group purchasing organization prohibition where it applies, the prohibition on duplicate discounts and the prohibition on diversion of 340B drugs to ineligible patients. The page states that non-compliance may lead to refunds to drug manufacturers or removal from the program.

"HRSA publishes every finalized result entity by entity, which makes its table a direct public record of what 340B audits find," said Scott Ponaman, President of Ponaman Healthcare Consulting. "It's the record we read first when we prepare an entity for its own audit."

Ponaman Healthcare Consulting's 340B compliance monitoring is a monthly or quarterly random sample review across 340B mixed-use, clinic-administered drug and contract pharmacy settings, with a memo of compliance findings and next steps after each cycle. It's one of the firm's 340B services, alongside HRSA audit support, program integrity audits and independent external audits.

About Ponaman Healthcare Consulting

Ponaman Healthcare Consulting is a 340B consulting firm established in 2001 and led by Scott Ponaman, MSHA, ACE, its President. Its clients include children's hospitals, disproportionate share hospitals, critical access hospitals, community health centers and Ryan White programs, and its services include HRSA 340B audit support, program integrity audits, independent external audits, compliance monitoring and program implementation support. The firm's team of 340B consultants, auditors and analysts is supported by medical and legal specialists.