Sell Up Urges Accounting Firms To Reset Their Pricing Ahead Of The 2027 Filing Season

AUSTIN, TX - November 7, 2026 - Sell Up, a sales firm that works only with accounting, tax and bookkeeping firms, is urging firm owners to settle next year's packages and prices while there is still time for those conversations, before engagement letters for the 2027 filing season go out and the busiest months of the year take over the calendar.

Most accounting and tax firms send engagement letters for the coming year in the weeks before busy season, according to Sell Up, and the fee in that letter usually carries over from the year before. The firm argues that this is the one point in the year when a price can change without surprising anyone, because the client is already reading a new agreement.

Sell Up says the pricing decision that matters most is made long before a proposal is written. Firms lose the price on the first call, the company says, in a free review that turns into the engagement, a custom quote that gives the prospect more to compare, and a discount offered the moment a prospect hesitates.

"Sophisticated buyers don't buy time, they buy outcomes," said Brian Mayoral, co-founder and CEO of Sell Up. "Most accountants who start their own practice did it because they wanted more time, yet they charge the very thing that is most precious to them instead of focusing on outcomes," he added.

Before the next engagement letters go out, Sell Up recommends that firm owners settle which services move from an hourly or itemized fee to a fixed price set from the outcome the client is paying for. The company points to the tax plan as the clearest candidate, because its value to the client can be estimated before the work starts.

Sell Up also recommends that new prospects see one upfront package instead of a custom quote, arguing that a single package with a defined outcome and delivery date gives a prospect one decision to make on the first call.

Finally, the company advises firms to decide in advance the price they will not discount. In Sell Up's view, a price dropped to win a hesitant prospect teaches that prospect, and the next one, to hesitate.

Sell Up's Firm Huddle service works with firm owners on packaging, pricing and enrolling advisory clients. The company states on its Firm Huddle page that a firm's new offer is on live calls within 30 days and that its team closed $16M in advisory and tax plans in 18 months. The $16M figure is Sell Up's own, as published on its website, and is not an industry benchmark.

About Sell Up

Sell Up is a sales firm that works exclusively with accounting, tax and bookkeeping firms on client acquisition and sales process. Its services include Sales Firm, an outsourced sales department that provides sales professionals, a manager, a recruiter, a trainer and sales operations, and Firm Huddle, which builds a firm's packaging, pricing and process for enrolling advisory clients. Sell Up is based in Austin, Texas.