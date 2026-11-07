Dolly Vanbuskirk-Anderson Shares A Powerful Story Of Faith Perseverance And Women In Sports In On Your Mark Get Set Go

MENAFN - GetNews)Author, retired educator, U.S. Army veteran, and lifelong athlete Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson shares an inspiring personal journey of courage, faith, and determination in her debut memoir, On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!

Set against the changing landscape of women's athletics during the emerging Title IX era, On Your Mark, Get Set, Go! takes readers into a time when female athletes were still fighting for opportunities that generations today may take for granted. VanBuskirk-Anderson recounts the struggles and triumphs of pursuing sports while confronting cultural expectations and advocating for the opportunity to participate and compete.

Her story reaches far beyond victories on the court, diamond, and field. At its heart is a deeply personal account of overcoming obstacles through faith and discovering how perseverance can shape a life. The memoir also explores the development of women's basketball and recognizes the important contributions of the men who encouraged and supported women as opportunities in athletics began to expand.

For VanBuskirk-Anderson, writing the memoir was an opportunity to show readers how faith, determination, and purpose can intersect to create a life of meaningful impact. She hopes her reflections will especially encourage young women to recognize their potential, trust in divine providence, and use their voices and talents to inspire future generations.

Her own life reflects many of the principles she shares. Born a“coal cracker” in Pennsylvania, VanBuskirk-Anderson went on to earn degrees in Psychology, Early Childhood, and Education and spent more than two decades working in educational settings. She also served in the U.S. Army, where she excelled as a combat medic. Throughout her life, her Christian faith remained central as she pursued athletics during the formative years of Title IX and later became a mentor and guide to young people.

Through On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!, VanBuskirk-Anderson ultimately delivers a message about refusing to allow resistance, cultural expectations, or personal obstacles to determine the limits of one's potential.

Among the guiding messages she shares are two principles that have remained especially meaningful throughout her journey: the biblical promise,“For with God nothing shall be impossible” (Luke 1:37, KJV), and the words attributed to college football coach Woody Hayes,“Paralyze resistance with persistence.”

About the Author

Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson is a retired certified educator with degrees in Psychology (B.S.), Early Childhood (M.S.), and Education (M.S.). She spent more than twenty years working in educational settings and served her country in the U.S. Army as a combat medic. A longtime Christian and athlete, she pursued sports while challenging cultural norms during the developing Title IX era. As a mentor to countless young people, she has sought to exemplify resilience, integrity, and spiritual conviction throughout her life. On Your Mark, Get Set, Go! marks her first adventure as an author.

About On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!

On Your Mark, Get Set, Go! is a Christian female athlete's memoir about perseverance, equality, faith, and purpose during a transformative period in the history of women's sports. Through personal experiences of struggle and triumph, Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson encourages readers, particularly young women, to stand firm in their convictions, embrace their potential, and believe that persistence and faith can carry them beyond the barriers placed before them.

Global Book Network - Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson, Author of On Your Mark, Get Set, Go