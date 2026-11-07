Jamie Boone Shares A Message Of Faith Hope And Devotion In Are You Sitting Down

MENAFN - GetNews)A heartfelt collection of spiritual reflections and artwork invites readers to draw closer to Jesus Christ and discover the joy of walking in His presence.

Jamie Boone, a retired nurse, artist, and devoted follower of Christ, shares her faith through Are You Sitting Down – His Voice, My Brush, One Calling, a spiritually inspired book that brings together devotion, artistic expression, and a personal invitation to deepen one's relationship with Jesus Christ. Through meaningful messages and accompanying artwork, Jamie encourages readers to reflect on their spiritual journey, seek God's guidance, and embrace the heavenly hope found in Him.

About the Author

After dedicating 40 years to nursing, Bowers continues her journey of serving others through her creativity and faith. As a widow, mother, artist, and potter associated with“Gone to Pot,” she draws from her personal experiences, including the challenges of widowhood, to share a message of encouragement and spiritual renewal. Her commitment to studying God's Word and listening for His voice inspires her desire to help others recognize the importance of Christ in everyday life.

In Are You Sitting Down, Jamie uses her paintings to complement the book's spiritual messages, inviting readers to discover their own personal connections with each chapter. One example appears in the opening chapter, which addresses America and features her painting titled Walking in Your Path. Through this work, she encourages readers to consider the direction of their lives and the eternal significance of the paths they choose.

At the heart of the book is Bowers' belief that keeping Jesus at the center of life brings lasting joy, purpose, and hope. Her work reflects a calling to share the Lord with others while encouraging daily devotion, spiritual reflection, and readiness for Christ's return.

Are You Sitting Down – His Voice, My Brush, One Calling is an invitation to pause, reflect, and seek a closer relationship with the Master through faith, Scripture, and art.

The book is available on Amazon:

Global Book Network - Jamie Boone, Author of Are You Sitting Down?