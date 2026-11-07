For Global Expansion, BGO Brings Gravity Eye Masks And Essential Oil Patches To Europe

MENAFN - GetNews)BGO, a personal care and wellness brand rooted in natural science, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Cámara Gran Canaria, the official public commercial institution of Gran Canaria, Spain, and BEST IN GRAN CANARIA, a local alliance of quality enterprises and channel operator, marking the brand's entry into the European market with its gravity eye masks and essential oil patches. The agreement arrives two months after BGO completed its North American rollout, as consumers across Europe increasingly turn to non-pharmaceutical, routine-based wellness solutions.

Strategic Cooperation to Open Spanish Channels in 2027

Under the agreement, BGO will advance market access, local distribution and retail planning across supermarkets, pharmacies and health-retail channels in Spain, targeting a 2027 rollout. The brand's flagship 5-Sense Sleep Ritual line, together with its nasal care products, will be the first to enter the European market - including GOODNIGHT ESSENTIAL OIL PATCHES, the ESSENTIAL OIL PATCHES GRAVITY EYE MASK SET, SLEEP FRAGRANCE EARPLUGS and nasal care essentials - distributed through European pharmacies, health-retail and gifting channels. Drawing on its partners' insights into local consumers and channels, BGO will adapt its products to European regulations and preferences, building localized sensory wellness solutions.

Building on North American Momentum

The European agreement follows a rapid North American rollout this fall. BGO opened its official self-operated store on Amazon U.S., made its Canadian debut with a Vancouver showcase and the launch of its Amazon Canada store, brought its 5-Sense Sleep Ritual roadshow to Calgary and Toronto, and debuted in the U.S. market at New York University - where consumers experienced the ritual first-hand and local pharmacists, health retailers and retail buyers participated. The brand also earned joint recommendations from more than 100 IFA-certified aromatherapists through independent real-world product trials. Having established a complete loop from online storefronts to in-person experience across North America, BGO now extends that validated product system to Europe through channel partnerships. The brand operates its direct-to-consumer website,, as its primary online channel, with platform stores serving as additional reach.

Spain as the Atlantic Gateway to the European Market

The partnership positions Spain as BGO's European gateway. Located at the crossroads of Atlantic trade routes, Spain offers access to continental Europe as well as Latin American and North African markets. The strategic logic is "root first, then expand": by establishing channel access and consumer awareness through local partners, BGO can extend its footprint across Europe while strengthening its localized channel and promotion capabilities.

Proven Market Performance, Science-Backed Development

BGO enters the European market with retail validation earned across multiple markets. Its sleep essentials - from essential oil patches to gravity eye masks and fragrance earplugs - have sold more than 35 million units globally, with 96.77% of surveyed consumers reporting improved sleep quality. The brand is an IFA Corporate Member, conducts joint research with leading academic institutions, and operates Natural Science Factories across multiple regions, integrating research, product development and manufacturing. Its portfolio spans sleep, eye and nasal care, led by the signature 5-Sense Sleep Ritual - a multi-sensory approach to a better nightly routine.

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About BGO

BGO is a personal care and wellness brand rooted in natural science, dedicated to improving everyday well-being through the thoughtful integration of nature and science. Guided by its natural science philosophy, BGO brings together aromatherapy, naturally derived ingredients and scientific research to create effective, sensory care solutions for everyday needs. Its portfolio spans sleep, eye and nasal care, led by the signature 5-Sense Sleep Ritual-BGO's multi-sensory approach to a better nightly routine. To date, BGO products have sold more than 35 million units worldwide. BGO brings natural science from research to reality through its Natural Science Factories across multiple regions, integrating research, product development and manufacturing. The brand conducts joint research with leading academic institutions, is an IFA Corporate Member, and has received multiple international design awards. Expanding across North America, Southeast Asia and other international markets, BGO is bringing its natural science approach to more people around the world-turning the intelligence of nature into better everyday care through science. For more information, visit .