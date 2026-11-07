Thailand's Village And Community Fund Director Unveils“Repair, Build, Strengthen” Strategy

MENAFN - GetNews) Charnkit Triratananont charts digital and human-capital transformation to turn the nation's vast network of community funds into the world's largest grassroots startup ecosystem.

Mr. Charnkit Triratananont, Director of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office (VF), at the organization's headquarters.

BANGKOK - November 7, 2026 - Thailand's most extensive community finance network is preparing for its most ambitious overhaul in a generation. Mr. Charnkit Triratananont, Director of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office (VF), has unveiled a three-pillar framework -“Repair, Build, Strengthen” - designed to elevate more than 70,000 village and urban community funds into modern, transparent, and self-sustaining engines of local economic growth.

The initiative aims to transform an institution that already manages hundreds of billions of baht in community capital into what Triratananont has described as“the world's largest grassroots startup fund” - a data-driven community financial institution capable of generating sustainable livelihoods rather than merely providing revolving credit.

From Access to Capital to Access to Opportunity

Established more than two decades ago, Thailand's Village Fund has long served as a critical channel for rural and urban communities to access small-scale credit for livelihoods and local projects. Yet the operating environment has changed dramatically. Digital platforms, shifting demographics, climate pressures, and rising expectations for transparency have exposed limitations in governance, skills, and technology.

“Access to capital is no longer sufficient,” Triratananont said.“The real question is whether communities can manage that capital efficiently, whether members can generate higher and more stable incomes, and whether the funds themselves can become resilient, self-reliant institutions. That is the shift we must achieve.”

The Three Pillars: Repair, Build, Strengthen



Repair - Restore and modernize existing systems. This includes strengthening governance, audit trails, loan recovery processes, and operational transparency so that every fund can operate with clear accountability and reduced leakage.

Build - Create new economic pathways. Beyond lending, the funds will support skills development, value-added production, digital market access, and community enterprises that turn local assets into higher-margin opportunities. Strengthen - Invest in people and networks. Committees, members, and the next generation of local leaders will receive targeted training, mentoring, and tools so communities can manage their own resources with greater competence and confidence.

The three elements are sequential and mutually reinforcing. Repairing weak systems creates the foundation on which new opportunities can be built, while continuous investment in human capital ensures that technology and new programs are actually used and sustained at the village level.

Digital Transformation Paired with People Development

Central to the strategy is the parallel advancement of digital infrastructure and human capability. VF is accelerating the deployment of integrated data systems, real-time performance dashboards, e-office platforms, and analytics tools that can flag risk, track disbursement, and improve decision-making across tens of thousands of funds.

At the same time, the organization is expanding training programs that equip committee members and local entrepreneurs with practical skills in digital literacy, financial management, product upgrading, and market access. Triratananont has emphasized that technology alone will not deliver results:“Even the most advanced system fails if the people who use it lack the skills and confidence to operate it. Digital transformation and people development must move together.”

Repositioning the Village Fund's Role

A secondary but important objective is to reshape public perception. For many Thais, the Village Fund has been understood primarily as a source of small loans. The new direction seeks to position it as a broader platform for local economic opportunity - one that combines finance with knowledge, technology, and market linkages.

Early pilots already under discussion or implementation include community business schools, fertilizer and circular-economy models, digital payment and POS systems, and closer collaboration with national innovation agencies. The longer-term ambition is to evolve selected high-performing funds into formal community financial institutions that can reduce reliance on informal high-cost credit while remaining rooted in local ownership and decision-making.

Looking Ahead

With a multi-year roadmap extending through 2029, VF under Triratananont's leadership is treating the current period as a window for both stabilization and foundational investment. Success, he argues, will ultimately be measured not by the number of systems deployed but by measurable improvements in household incomes, fund sustainability, and community self-reliance.

“The Village Fund's greatest assets have always been its proximity to communities and its existing network,” Triratananont said.“We are not abandoning that foundation. We are building on it - repairing what is broken, creating new pathways, and strengthening the people who will carry this forward. That is how a community fund becomes a lasting engine of inclusive growth.”

About the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office

The National Village and Urban Community Fund Office oversees Thailand's extensive system of village and urban community funds. These funds provide revolving capital and development resources to communities nationwide. Under current leadership, the Office is advancing reforms that strengthen governance, transparency, digital capability, and the role of funds in supporting local entrepreneurship.