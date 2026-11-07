Four Retired Versions Of The American Flag, From 13 Stars To 49, Are Made To Order At Eder Flag

OAK CREEK, WI - November 7, 2026 - In the year the United States marks 250 years since 1776, Eder Flag is making the earlier versions of the American flag to order alongside the 50 star flag. The 13, 15, 48 and 49 star flags are each made to order with a two-week lead time, according to the company's product pages, and its historic line lists 26 earlier star counts in all, from the 13 star flag of 1777 to the 49 star flag of 1959.

Each of the four star-count flags was the official flag of the United States for a set period. The company's product pages date the 13 star flag from 1777 to 1795, the 15 star flag, which added Vermont and Kentucky, from 1795 to 1818, the 48 star flag from 1912 to 1959, and the 49 star flag, which added Alaska, from 1959 to 1960. The 15 star design is the one that flew over Fort McHenry in 1814 and gave the national anthem its subject.

"Every one of these was the flag of the United States on the day it flew, and the people who order one usually know exactly which day they mean," said Craig Zetley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eder Flag. "A 49 star flag was official for one year. It deserves to be made to the same standard as the flag we fly today."

The Historic Line

The star-count flags sit within a wider historic range on the company's historic flags page, which also lists Revolutionary-era designs including the Grand Union, Continental, Fort Moultrie, Green Mountain Boys, Pine Tree and Rhode Island Regiment flags, along with Betsy Ross and Bennington flags.

The 13, 15, 48 and 49 star flags are made in nylon in 3 by 5, 4 by 6 and 5 by 8 foot sizes. The line is part of the company's existing catalog.

New Flags to Historical Designs

The historic flags are new flags made to the historical designs, for flying and display. Eder Flag does not appraise or authenticate antique flags. When an earlier design flies beside the current flag, the federal Flag Code gives the flag of the United States the position of honor, and no flag is placed above it.

About Eder Flag

Eder Flag Manufacturing Company, Inc. is an employee-owned manufacturer of flags and flagpoles based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Founded in 1887 and making flags since 1903, Eder Flag has grown to become America's largest manufacturer of both flags and flagpoles, supplying American flags, state, military, historical and specialty flags, and residential and commercial flagpoles through a dealer network and direct sales. More information is available at ederflag.