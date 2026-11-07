Dundee Floor Refinishing Service American Floor Care And Coatings Inc Adds Concrete Polishing

MENAFN - GetNews)American Floor Care and Coatings Inc American Floor Care and Coatings Inc now offers concrete polishing with matte, satin or high-gloss finishes. Homes and businesses within 30 to 40 miles of the company, including Monroe, Ann Arbor and Adrian, can refinish existing concrete without replacing it.

DUNDEE, MI - November 7, 2026 - American Floor Care and Coatings Inc, a floor refinishing service in Dundee, now offers concrete polishing. The new service turns existing concrete floors into smooth, durable surfaces with a matte, satin or high-gloss finish. It is available to customers within 30 to 40 miles, including Monroe, Romulus, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Adrian.

The crew polishes with hybrid resin diamonds and pays special attention to edges and corners. The company has worked on floors since 1990 and holds a 5-star rating across 37 Google reviews.

Key takeaways:

Concrete polishing comes in three finishes: matte, satin and high-gloss.

Polishing is done with hybrid resin diamonds, with special attention to edges and corners.

The service area reaches Monroe, Romulus, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Adrian, within 30 to 40 miles.

The company is open on Saturdays and is rated 5 stars across 37 Google reviews.

What does concrete polishing include?

Polishing works on the slab a property already has. The American Floor Care and Coatings Inc crew grinds the existing surface with hybrid resin diamonds until it is smooth and durable. Customers pick the final look: matte for a low sheen, satin for a soft shine or high-gloss for a reflective finish. Edges and corners get the same care as the open floor, so the finish carries all the way to the walls.

Who the new service is for

The service suits owners of existing concrete floors who want a finished surface without pouring a new one. It expands the company's concrete work, which already covers concrete cleaning and sealing, epoxy garage floors and commercial and industrial coatings.

Other floor work and how to book

Concrete polishing joins epoxy coatings, floor cleaning, stripping and waxing, floor polishing and buffing, and top scrub and recoat. The company serves a 30- to 40-mile radius and works Saturdays. To schedule, call (734)-637-3511 or visit the company website.

About American Floor Care and Coatings Inc

American Floor Care and Coatings Inc is a floor refinishing and concrete contractor based in Dundee, Mich., working on floors since 1990. Its services include concrete polishing, epoxy coatings, epoxy garage floors, commercial and industrial coatings, floor cleaning, stripping and waxing, floor polishing and buffing, concrete cleaning and sealing, and top scrub and recoat. The company serves customers within 30 to 40 miles and holds a 5-star rating across 37 Google reviews. Learn more at americanfloorcareandcoatings.