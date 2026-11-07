No Taxes In Malakand Until Peace And Rehabilitation, Says Amir Muqam

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Swat: Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam has said that taxes should not be imposed in Malakand Division until peace is restored and the region is fully rehabilitated. He said he would stand alongside the people and fight for their rights on this issue. He added that the region's problems would be addressed on a priority basis and that he would play his role in resolving them.

Addressing a jirga held in Swat, Amir Muqam said that the people, police and security forces had made countless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the region. He said the people of Malakand Division and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood with the state, while army personnel had supported the public during every difficult situation and natural disaster.

He further said that security forces had made sacrifices in the war against terrorism across the country, while the army had demonstrated its capabilities by defeating a country larger than itself. He added that the Prime Minister and Field Marshal had sincere intentions and that people also had expectations from the new administrative setup.

The federal minister said Rs160 billion had been allocated to strengthen the police, stressing that enhancing its capacity was essential to enable it to play an effective role in the fight against terrorism. He claimed that the police had been freed from political interference and said the province needed accountability alongside practical development work.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said the purpose of the jirga was to listen to and understand the problems faced by the public. He said participants had openly shared their concerns and difficulties, adding that steps would be taken to address them.

He said the government had been approached regarding an increase in police salaries and the compensation package for police martyrs. A proposal had been put forward to increase the martyrs' compensation package by three to four times so that their families could build houses. He added that efforts would also be made to raise police salaries above those offered in other provinces.

Also Read: Four Militants Killed in Intelligence-Based Operation in Bannu

According to the IG, 20 four-wheel-drive pickup vehicles had already been provided to the police in Malakand Division. Other resources, including additional vehicles, bulletproof equipment, weapons, sniper rifles and thermal weapons, had also been provided.

He said more than 2,000 new police personnel had been recruited in the division, while the process of digitising all police stations was underway.

He stressed that all stakeholders must remain united to restore peace. He said certain elements would not be allowed to undermine the region's peace and that the police would be provided with the resources required to achieve this goal.

He added that the Tourism Police would be further strengthened to ensure the safety of tourist destinations, while efforts would be made to find a middle ground on the taxation issue. He also said relevant authorities would be approached to ensure the early completion of the motorway project.

Zulfiqar Hameed further said Malakand Division would receive a significant share of the Rs160 billion development package. He added that people with good reputations would be included in the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs).

Addressing the jirga, Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Rao Imran said the people of Malakand Division had stood alongside security forces in the past and would continue working together for peace and stability.

He said the people of the region had made immense sacrifices and that the entire nation owed a debt to the martyrs. He stressed that the public must play a leading role in efforts to restore peace.

He said a handful of misguided elements could not decide the future of the region, adding that improvements in the security situation in Dir and Bajaur would pave the way for stability across the division.

Rao Imran urged the public to avoid maintaining links with terrorist elements. He said the people and security institutions would work together to move the region towards improvement and continue making sacrifices for the country.