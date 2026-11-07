Russian Forces Shell Lozova, Damaging Apartment Buildings, Heating Facility And Kindergarten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Head of the Lozova community Serhii Zelenskyi announced this on Telegram.

"At around 01:00, the occupiers struck an agricultural enterprise in the Tsaredarivka starosta district, damaging a grain storage facility. Crop losses are significant, but most importantly, there were no casualties," the official said.

According to him, in the morning, Russian forces attacked the city of Lozova, targeting critical infrastructure facilities, a local enterprise and one of the educational institutions.

Massive Russian attack: Energy facilities damaged in two districts of Kyiv region

According to preliminary information, nine apartment buildings, a heating facility and a kindergarten were damaged in the city.

"The morning strike on Lozova occurred precisely during the minute of silence, near one of the city's markets, which is usually crowded on weekends. Thankfully, no one was injured," the community head added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, rescuers extinguished a fire at an infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region caused by a Russian attack.

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