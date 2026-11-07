Russia Attacks Power Transmission Networks Carrying Electricity From Nuclear Power Plants To Kyiv And Central Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Accoring to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"Overnight, the enemy launched a massive attack on several Ukrainian energy facilities. As a result, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity by morning. Numerous transmission and distribution networks were damaged. The networks carrying electricity from nuclear power plants to the capital and central regions of Ukraine were also damaged. Despite this, energy workers have already managed to restore electricity supplies to some consumers," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy stated that Russia had caused significant damage to numerous energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. This has considerably complicated electricity transmission to the capital and the surrounding region. Electricity supply capacity for several neighboring regions has also been restricted. Restoring such a large amount of damaged equipment will take time.

Hourly power outage schedules remain in effect in most regions of Ukraine today, while industrial consumers are subject to power capacity restrictions.

"The attacks are continuing, so the electricity supply situation may change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes several times an hour. Follow the announcements issued by distribution system operators in your regions," the Ministry added.

According to Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, generating equipment and main substations were damaged in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Rivne regions.

Zelensky: In addition to Kyiv, 12 regions of Ukraine come under attack overnight

Repair work is underway in regions where the security situation allows. Energy workers are operating in an intensified mode. Their work is being delayed by continuous air raid alerts, but as soon as the all-clear is given, they immediately resume repairing the damaged equipment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces had used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, all of which were aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to him, in addition to Kyiv, 12 regions of Ukraine came under attack overnight.

Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized four missiles and 149 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine since the evening of November 6.