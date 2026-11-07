Ankara Billboards Display Congratulatory Messages To Azerbaijan
The initiative was launched by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye and supported by the city's municipality.
The billboards feature the message:“Happy November 8 - Victory Day to our brotherly Azerbaijan! Your joy is our joy!”
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