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Ankara Billboards Display Congratulatory Messages To Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-11-07 07:01:29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Congratulatory messages addressed to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day have been displayed on digital advertising billboards along Ankara's major streets and avenues.

The initiative was launched by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye and supported by the city's municipality.

The billboards feature the message:“Happy November 8 - Victory Day to our brotherly Azerbaijan! Your joy is our joy!”

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Trend News Agency

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