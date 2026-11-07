Himachal Secured Crucial Win In BBMB Power Dues Case, CM Sukhu

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday termed the Supreme Court's stand on the state's outstanding electricity share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) a historic victory, crediting his government's political determination and legal efforts for securing the state's long-pending rights.

Speaking to reporters here after returning from his Delhi visit, Sukhu said his government had refused to compromise on Himachal Pradesh's interests.“Our resolve cannot be bought. Had there been a double-engine government in the state, we might have been forced to accept a weak agreement, as happened in Uttarakhand. The people of Himachal Pradesh placed their trust in the Congress's single-engine government, which fought for the state's rights without backing down,” he said.

The CM challenged the BJP to abandon what he described as negative politics and support the government on issues concerning the state's interests. Sukhu reiterated that his government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh the country's most prosperous and self-reliant state by 2032.

The Chief Minister said the BBMB dispute had remained pending for nearly 15 years and that his government's political resolve and legal intervention had helped pave the way for restoring the state's rights.

According to Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh could receive revenue of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore from the BBMB over the next 20 years. Highlighting the financial implications of the development, Sukhu said that if the state's electricity share was sold at Rs 6 per unit, Himachal Pradesh could initially earn around Rs 500 crore. The government would seek to secure the maximum possible price for the electricity, potentially increasing annual revenue to Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Over the next two decades, the total financial benefit to the state treasury could reach Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore, he added. Sukhu described the BBMB development as the fourth major achievement of his government's four-year tenure.

Explaining how his government moved the BBMB dispute forward, Sukhu said the Supreme Court decree had remained ineffective for nearly 15 years because previous governments had failed to pursue the matter within a stipulated timeframe. He said his government strategically used the Kishau Dam project agreement to break the deadlock.

On December 16, Sukhu wrote a letter stating that Himachal Pradesh would not proceed with the Kishau Dam agreement until the Haryana government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the payment of BBMB dues.

The Chief Minister said Haryana accepted the condition, following which the matter in the Supreme Court reached a decisive stage. He added that despite initial reluctance from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh did not compromise on its rightful share.

Sukhu maintained that the development would have significant long-term financial implications for Himachal Pradesh and strengthen the state's ability to pursue its development and self-reliance goals.