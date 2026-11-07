Maharashtra Open State Badminton To Kick Off At Bombay Gym From Nov 12

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bombay Gymkhana will host the Maharashtra Open State Badminton Tournament 2026 from November 12 to 15, bringing together emerging and established badminton players from across the state for four days of competitive action.

With over 350 entries received, the tournament will feature 12 events across junior and open categories, highlighting the depth of badminton talent in Maharashtra. The junior competitions will include Boys' and Girls' Singles and Doubles in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories, while the open events will comprise Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

The tournament is hosted by Bombay Gymkhana under the auspices of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA).

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Shailesh Daga, honorary secretary, Bombay Gymkhana, said, "We are pleased to host the Maharashtra Open State Badminton Tournament at Bombay Gymkhana. The participation across junior and open categories shows the enthusiasm for badminton. This tournament provides players with a valuable opportunity to compete, gain experience and showcase their abilities. We look forward to welcoming players and officials for an exciting four days of badminton."

Sanjiv Saran, president, Bombay Gymkhana, added, "Sport has always been an integral part of Bombay Gymkhana's legacy. Hosting a state-level tournament of this nature allows us to contribute to the development of badminton while encouraging young players to pursue the sport competitively. We are delighted to open our doors to players from across Maharashtra and look forward to a successful tournament."

The Maharashtra State Badminton Tournament is organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA), the premier governing body dedicated to promoting and developing the sport across Maharashtra. Established with the vision to nurture talent, foster sportsmanship, and elevate the standard of badminton at all levels.