'Poor Biharis Don't Know Anything': Cong's Rajendra Pal Gautam Hits Back At BJP Chief Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Congress In-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, alleging that he was merely reading out a script handed to him and remarking that "poor Biharis don't know anything".

Gautam's remarks came after Nabin, in an exclusive interview with IANS, accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, of being used as an instrument to destabilise the country and create unrest, alleging that the Congress leader was acting as part of a "foreign toolkit".

Speaking to IANS, Gautam said, "These poor Biharis do not know anything. They simply read out the scripts handed to them."

Taking his criticism further, the Congress leader accused BJP leaders of being incapable of acting independently and levelled allegations against them over the handling of religious offerings made in the name of Lord Ram.

"They (BJP leaders) are incapable of doing anything on their own. They are people who steal offerings. They have betrayed people's faith. They came to power in the name of Lord Ram and then stole offerings made in his name. So, whose interests do they serve? We do not take them seriously," Gautam said.

Earlier, Nitin Nabin referred to remarks made by a Congress Minister, who had claimed that LoP Rahul Gandhi had complete control over the "remote button" and could mobilise 40 lakh people to create anarchy in the country whenever he wanted.

"You saw how a Congress Minister said that Rahul Gandhi has complete control over the remote button and that, whenever he wants, 40 lakh people are ready to create anarchy in the country. I believe this clearly confirms what we have been saying from the beginning -- that Rahul Gandhi is being used as a toolkit to destabilise the country and create anarchy," Nabin said.

The BJP President also alleged that LoP Gandhi did not understand the strength of India's democratic institutions and traditions.

"Rahul Gandhi does not have a clue that our country is a lot different from other nations. The democratic roots of this nation are strong," he said.

"If people with such nefarious mindsets, or those who have become instruments of foreign toolkits, think that they can destabilise India or spread chaos, they are mistaken," Nabin added.

"The democracy of this nation knows how to respond to individuals with such anarchic and Maoist-leaning mindsets. Rahul Gandhi might have tried to spread anarchy, but this country will give a fitting response to it," he said.