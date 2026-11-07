PM Modi Meets Vice President Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Wishes

PM Modi Exchanges Diwali Greetings with Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“Met Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings.”

Earlier, PM Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Wishing all my fellow citizens boundless happiness on Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari forever fill everyone's life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. May the flame of joy and happiness burn brightly in every home-this is my heartfelt wish. I bow to Dhanvantari, the primordial deity, whose lotus feet are revered by gods and demons alike. He is the Lord who bestows a variety of medicinal herbs and dispels old age, disease, fear, and death in this world."

Preparations for 10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to the upcoming 10th edition of Deepotsav being held in Ayodhya, emphasising that his presence at this sacred festival will make the festival of lights historic and unforgettable. In a post on X, CM Yogi also welcomed ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from various countries.

UP CM also highlighted the lighting of over 30 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu River banks, describing this event as the proclamation of the eternal victory of truth and righteousness over darkness.

"Today, the sacred city of Shri Ayodhya Dham, nestled in the lap of Mother Saryu, whose waters are pure and holy, is fully adorned for the grand confluence of divine joy, pride and devotion-the 'Divine Festival of Lights'. The sacred fulfilment of years of anticipation and the faith of crores of followers of Sanatan Dharma is once again about to take the form of the golden glow of lakhs of lamps, proclaiming the eternal victory of light, truth and righteousness over darkness," he said.

"Every particle of Ayodhya is filled with joy and vibrancy today. A heartfelt welcome and tribute to the Hon'ble Vice President, who is arriving to grace this divine and magnificent event, to the distinguished ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from various friendly countries, to all the distinguished guests from India and abroad, and to the revered ascetics and devotees of Rama, on Lord Shri Rama's sacred birthplace. Your presence at this sacred festival of equality, harmony, cultural unity and 'the world is one family' will make this festival of lights historic and unforgettable," said CM Yogi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)