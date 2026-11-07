DASCO Accelerates Global Energy Expansion With Next-Generation Air Cooled Heat Exchanger Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) Engineered for severe climates and water-scarce industrial plants, DASCO's proprietary air cooled heat exchangers deliver unmatched thermal efficiency and zero-water cooling performance.

BUSAN, South Korea - November 7, 2026 - DASCO Co., Ltd., a specialized manufacturer of advanced thermal management systems and energy equipment, today announced the global rollout of its high-efficiency Air Cooled Heat Exchanger (ACHE) systems, engineered specifically for high-capacity power plants, offshore installations, and clean energy infrastructure worldwide.

As industrial operators face mounting regulatory pressure over water usage and carbon emissions, air cooled heat exchangers have emerged as a critical technology for modern plant engineering. Unlike conventional water-cooled systems that require massive water supplies and complex chemical treatment, DASCO's air cooled heat exchangers utilize ambient air to condense or cool process fluids. This operational design eliminates cooling water consumption, prevents thermal water discharge into local ecosystems, and significantly reduces downtime linked to scaling and corrosion.

DASCO's air cooled heat exchangers are purpose-engineered to maintain peak heat dissipation efficiency even in extreme ambient environments, such as desert regions across the Middle East and heavy-duty industrial zones where cooling water is either unavailable or economically unviable. Leveraging optimized fin-tube configurations, aerodynamically balanced induced/forced draft fan assemblies, and structural designs compliant with international standards-including API 661 and ASME-DASCO provides custom configurations that maximize heat transfer surface area while minimizing electrical parasitic load.

"The global transition toward sustainable plant infrastructure requires cooling equipment that operates reliably under severe thermal constraints without depleting natural water resources," said an engineering spokesperson at DASCO Co., Ltd. "Our air cooled heat exchanger solutions reflect decades of thermal engineering expertise. By pairing advanced aerodynamic airflow modeling with high-durability metallurgy, we offer global plant operators an air-cooled solution that delivers high availability, lower total cost of ownership, and verifiable environmental compliance."

Backed by South Korea's national scale-up initiatives-including the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' "Jump-Up Program" and the "Global Small & Medium Enterprises 1000+" certification-DASCO continues to expand the application scope of its air cooled heat exchangers. The company is actively deploying these systems across LNG receiving terminals, hydrogen production facilities, and heavy chemical plants, positioning itself as a premier thermal equipment partner in key international markets across the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East.

About DASCO Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2000, DASCO Co., Ltd. is a South Korean engineering and manufacturing leader specializing in custom industrial heat exchangers and cooling solutions. Serving the plant engineering, shipbuilding, offshore, and renewable energy sectors, DASCO designs and fabricates high-performance shell-and-tube, water-cooled, and air-cooled heat exchangers tailored to severe operational conditions. With sustained investments in R&D and eco-friendly technologies, DASCO delivers dependable thermal performance for LNG, hydrogen, and sustainable energy projects globally.