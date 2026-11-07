PFS Wealth Management Group Highlights Advanced Estate Planning Strategies For High-Net-Worth Families

MENAFN - GetNews) Naples-based wealth management firm encourages affluent families and business owners to examine tax-efficient wealth transfers, sophisticated trust structures and the evolving role of life insurance in estate planning.

NAPLES, FL - November 11, 2026 - For families who have spent decades building substantial wealth, one of the most important financial questions may not be how much they accumulate, but how much they ultimately preserve for future generations.

PFS Wealth Management Group, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Naples, Florida, is encouraging high-net-worth individuals, retirees and business owners to take a closer look at advanced estate planning strategies that may help reduce unnecessary tax exposure, address liquidity needs and preserve family legacies.

“Building wealth requires discipline, patience and thoughtful decision-making. Preserving it for the next generation requires an entirely different level of planning,” said Vincent A. Virga, Founder and CEO of PFS Wealth Management Group and host of NBC Southwest Florida's The S.M.A.R.T. Approach to Retirement.

“Too often, families assume that having a will or living trust means their estate planning is complete. In reality, those documents may represent only one piece of a much larger financial picture.”

Beyond Traditional Estate Planning

For 2026, the federal estate and gift tax basic exclusion amount is $15 million per individual. 1 However, significant asset appreciation, concentrated investment positions, privately held businesses and complex family circumstances can make long-term wealth transfer planning important even for households below that threshold.

PFS identifies several advanced strategies that may warrant evaluation as part of a coordinated estate plan.

These include Dynasty Trusts, which may support multigenerational wealth transfers; Spousal Lifetime Access Trusts (SLATs), which may help families transfer future asset appreciation outside a donor's taxable estate; and Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts (ILITs), which may provide estate liquidity while potentially excluding policy proceeds from the insured's taxable estate.

Life insurance may also play an important role in business succession planning, particularly when family wealth is concentrated in privately held businesses or other assets that cannot easily be converted to cash.

“Life insurance is often misunderstood as simply a death benefit,” Virga explained.“For certain affluent families, when properly structured and coordinated with legal and tax professionals, it can serve a much broader purpose in estate planning.”

Retirement Accounts and Business Interests Deserve Special Attention

Traditional IRAs and qualified retirement accounts can present additional tax considerations for heirs, particularly because many non-spouse beneficiaries must distribute inherited retirement accounts within ten years.

Coordinating beneficiary designations, evaluating Roth conversion opportunities and reviewing charitable strategies may help families better understand the potential tax consequences of transferring these assets.

Similarly, business owners may benefit from reviewing succession arrangements, ownership structures and strategies for transferring rapidly appreciating assets.

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, Virga also encourages families to distinguish current tax law from potential future legislative changes.

“Tax laws will continue to evolve. The objective should be to establish a thoughtful strategy today that provides flexibility for tomorrow,” he said.

Preserving More Than Financial Wealth

Virga believes successful estate planning involves more than minimizing taxes.

In his books, The S.M.A.R.T. Approach to Life and Stocks and Bonds: Not Just About the Market, he explores the importance of disciplined decision-making, financial stewardship and building a meaningful legacy.

“We can spend a lifetime accumulating assets, but if we fail to pass along the wisdom and values that helped create that wealth, we may be overlooking one of the most important parts of our legacy,” Virga said.

PFS Wealth Management Group encourages affluent families to periodically review their estate plans with their financial, legal and tax professionals to determine whether existing arrangements continue to reflect their circumstances and long-term objectives.

For additional information, visit pfswealthgroup/contact or call (239) 241-9633.

About Vincent A. Virga:

Vincent A. Virga is an author, financial advisor and host of NBC Southwest Florida's The S.M.A.R.T. Approach to Retirement. With more than three decades of experience in financial services, Virga has dedicated his career to educating individuals and families about retirement, investing, taxes, healthcare, estate planning and legacy. His newest book, Stocks and Bonds: Not Just About the Market, explores how timeless biblical wisdom can provide a practical framework for modern financial decision-making.

Media Interviews:

Vincent A. Virga is available for television, radio, podcast, print and digital interviews discussing biblical wisdom and modern finance, faith and financial literacy, investor behavior, stewardship, retirement, legacy, the role of wise counsel and the personal story that inspired Stocks and Bonds: Not Just About the Market.

Media inquiries, interview requests, and review copies may be coordinated through PFS Wealth Management Group. or .

DISCLOSURE:

Insurance products are offered through the insurance business PFS Wealth Management Group. PFS Wealth Management Group is also an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through AE Wealth Management LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. AEWM does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by PFS Wealth Management Group are not subject to Investment Advisor requirements. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection, safety or lifetime income generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investments. Insurance guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims paying ability of the issuing carrier. This content is intended for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be used as the sole basis for financial decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of an individual's situation. PFS Wealth Management Group is not permitted to offer and no statement made herein shall constitute tax or legal advice. Our firm is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Government or any governmental agency. The information and opinions contained herein provided by third parties have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed by PFS Wealth Management Group. Please consult with a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. A PR firm was paid to assist with media placement. AE Wealth Management LLC provides services without regard to religious affiliation, and the views of individual advisors are not necessarily the views of AE Wealth Management. 04585848- 10/26

Source:

1 Internal Revenue Service (IRS), What's New - Estate and Gift Tax, confirming the $15 million basic exclusion amount for calendar year 2026. View Official IRS Guidance.