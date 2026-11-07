George Mcreynolds, CFP®, Founder Of Mcreynolds & Company, Shares Strategies To Help Protect Wealth From Taxes On KTNV Channel 13'S Morning Blend

TELFORD, PA - November 7, 2026 - George McReynolds, CFP®, Founder of McReynolds & Company, was recently featured on KTNV Channel 13's Morning Blend, where the veteran wealth manager, tax strategist, and best-selling author discussed why long-term tax strategies and informed financial decisions matter when families work to protect wealth over time.

With four decades of experience helping people navigate wealth management, taxes, and retirement planning, McReynolds has developed a broad perspective on how financial decisions can shape a family's future. His career spans banking, tax preparation, comprehensive financial planning, and investments. He also developed a financial planning program for employees and retirees of a major pharmaceutical company, helping more than 1,000 people make informed decisions about retirement, taxes, stock compensation, and benefits.

McReynolds' current book, The Longevity Trap: The Playbook for Beating Inflation, Making Your Money Last, and Turning Your Extra Decade into the Best Years of Your Life, examines the financial pressures that can grow when retirement lasts longer than expected. It addresses inflation, sequence-of-returns risk, long-term care costs, retirement taxes, and the financial needs of a surviving spouse.

The Longevity Trap presents a three-bucket income approach designed to help turn retirement savings into a structured income stream for life. The book also invites readers to consider how a well-prepared retirement can create greater confidence to use their time and resources with purpose.

McReynolds has described the importance of planning for a longer retirement directly:“Longevity is a really good thing if you plan for it and prepare for it. It's only a problem when you plan for the average,” said McReynolds.

He added,“The trap is not the longevity. The trap is planning for the average.” Through McReynolds & Company, McReynolds uses a coordinated approach that considers financial, risk, asset, tax, and legacy management. This broader perspective reinforces the central message of his television appearance: thoughtful, long-term planning can help families see the full picture of their financial lives.

Learn more about The Longevity Trap: The Longevity Trap by George McReynolds, CFP®.

Watch the full interview on KTNV Channel 13's Morning Blend here: Interview with George McReynolds of McReynolds & Company.

About George McReynolds

George McReynolds, CFP®, is the Founder of McReynolds & Company, a veteran wealth manager, tax strategist, best-selling author, and international speaker with four decades of experience at the intersection of money, taxes, and real-world decision-making. His work has been featured by CNN, the Financial Times, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and Philadelphia Life magazine, and he has spoken at Oxford University, the Royal Society of Medicine, the London Stock Exchange, the Harvard Club of Boston, and the FBI National Academy Association.

Learn more: McReynolds & Company

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George McReynolds discussed The Longevity Trap

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