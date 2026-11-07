Board Of Advisors Celebrates 11 Years Of Entrepreneurial Excellence With Exclusive 11/11 Anniversary Event In Dallas

American Fork, UT - November 7, 2026 - Founder Mike Calhoun joins forces with longtime member and Revenue Growth Strategist Rey Perez to create a milestone experience focused on powerful relationships, strategic partnerships, and business growth.

Board of Advisors (BA), an exclusive entrepreneurial community bringing together accomplished founders, CEOs, investors and business leaders, will celebrate its 11-year anniversary celebration on November 11, 2026, during a special five-day gathering at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, November 9–13.

Founded by entrepreneur and relationship-building visionary Mike Calhoun, Board of Advisors has spent more than a decade cultivating a community where successful business leaders share their expertise, develop strategic partnerships, exchange valuable resources, and collaborate on opportunities that extend far beyond traditional networking.

The milestone celebration embraces the symbolic significance of 11/11, representing the power of one connection, one conversation, one referral, and one relationship to create extraordinary opportunities.

More Than a Mastermind: A Community Built on Relationships

Unlike conventional business conferences, Board of Advisors brings together established entrepreneurs who understand that meaningful relationships can become one of their most valuable business assets.

Through curated introductions, peer-to-peer advisory experiences, strategic collaboration, and candid business discussions, members gain access to knowledge, resources, and relationships that can accelerate growth and create lasting opportunities.

The anniversary gathering will celebrate the relationships, accomplishments, and collaborative spirit that have defined BA's first 11 years while providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to strengthen existing connections and develop new ones.

Rey Perez Joins Mike Calhoun in Elevating the Anniversary Experience

Supporting Calhoun in preparing this milestone event is Rey Perez, a Revenue Growth Strategist, Global Branding Expert, entrepreneur, and longtime Board of Advisors member for more than seven years.

With over 21 years of experience in business growth, branding, marketing, sales, event production, and strategic business development, Perez has worked with entrepreneurs, CEOs, professional speakers, and influential business leaders to strengthen their market positioning, elevate trust, credibility, and authority, and identify opportunities for sustainable revenue growth.

His expertise extends beyond brand strategy into developing compelling business offers, creating impactful live-event experiences, building sales and marketing systems, and leveraging strategic relationships to generate measurable results.

Through his full-service agency and experienced creative team, Perez brings additional capabilities in brand development, digital marketing, video production, technology, and event promotion.

For the anniversary celebration, Perez is collaborating with Calhoun and the BA team on branding, marketing, promotional content, attendee engagement, and strategies designed to enhance the overall member experience.

“After more than seven years as a member of the BA community, I've witnessed firsthand how one meaningful relationship can open doors to extraordinary opportunities,” said Perez.“This anniversary is more than just celebrating 11 years. It's about honoring the members, the relationships, the partnerships and the shared success that makes BA so special while also creating an experience that inspires even greater collaboration and growth.”

Celebrating the Past, Building the Future

The November gathering represents both a celebration of BA's legacy and an opportunity to strengthen its foundation for the future.

Throughout the event, members and qualified guests will have opportunities to exchange proven business strategies, explore collaborative ventures, build meaningful relationships, and engage with experienced entrepreneurs from diverse industries.

As Board of Advisors enters its next chapter, its mission remains grounded in the principles of contribution, innovation, integrity, and faith.

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Eleven years. Countless connections. One powerful community.

Event Information

Event: Board of Advisors Q4 2026 and 11-Year Anniversary Celebration

Event Dates: November 9–13, 2026

Anniversary Celebration Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, Irving, Texas

Attendance: BA members and qualified, approved guests

Event Information:

Membership and Guest Inquiries:

Participation and attendance are subject to BA's qualification and approval process.

About Board of Advisors

Founded by Mike Calhoun, Board of Advisors is a private entrepreneurial community connecting accomplished business owners, founders, CEOs, investors, and industry leaders. Through exclusive live events, strategic introductions, shared expertise, and collaborative opportunities, BA empowers members to build valuable relationships, overcome business challenges, and pursue sustainable growth.

More information about BA: