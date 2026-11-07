Time Source Jewelers Announces Holiday 2026 Luxury Watch Collection Featuring Rolex, Omega, Breitling And More

MENAFN - GetNews)Time Source Jewelers announces holiday 2026 luxury watch collection featuring Rolex, Omega, Breitling and moreTime Source Jewelers, an authorized retailer of Tissot, Hamilton, Frédérique Constant, BALL, DOXA, Luminox, RubberB and WOLF, unveils its holiday 2026 collection of pre-owned and unworn luxury watches.

Huntington Village, New York - November 7, 2026 - Time Source Jewelers, a family-owned watch and jewelry store on Long Island, today announced the arrival of its holiday 2026 luxury watch collection. The collection centers on unworn and pre-owned Rolex timepieces and is available now at the company's Huntington Village showroom and online, with many pieces in stock and ready to ship.

The Rolex selection spans the brand's most requested families, including the Submariner, GMT-Master II, Cosmograph Daytona, Datejust, Day-Date, Sky-Dweller and Yacht-Master, as well as the Land-Dweller introduced in 2025. Each watch is inspected by the company's CW21-certified in-house watchmakers before sale, and many are offered with original box and papers. The collection also includes a smaller selection of pre-owned Omega and Breitling models.

The announcement comes as demand for current Rolex references continues to exceed retail supply, with buyers often facing extended waiting periods at boutiques. Many collectors now look to the unworn and pre-owned market for immediate availability, particularly ahead of the holiday season.

"For a lot of our clients, the holidays are when a watch they have wanted for years finally becomes the right gift," said Michael Mondelli, owner of Time Source Jewelers. "Our family has been doing this since 1978, and the part we care about most has not changed. Every watch is checked by our own watchmakers, and every client gets a straight answer. We would love for people to stop by Huntington Village, see the pieces in person and take their time."

For buyers searching for a specific model, dial or reference number that is not currently in stock, Time Source Jewelers offers a watch sourcing service. The team works through its established network to locate the requested piece and keeps the client updated throughout the search.

Alongside its pre-owned and unworn collection, Time Source Jewelers is an authorized retailer for Tissot, Hamilton, Frédérique Constant, BALL Watch, DOXA, Luminox, RubberB and WOLF. These brand partnerships allow the store to offer new timepieces and accessories directly through official channels, and they reflect the standards the company applies across its full inventory.

Every watch sold by Time Source Jewelers includes a warranty, with coverage terms that vary by timepiece. Additional services include same-day insured shipping on eligible orders, payment plans through Affirm, and a sell and trade program for clients looking to move from one watch to another. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, holds memberships with the International Watch and Jewelry Guild (IWJG) and Watch Certification Services of America (WCSA), and has earned more than 240 customer reviews.

For holiday and corporate gifting, including client recognition, milestone awards and retirements, the team offers private consultations to help match the right timepiece to the occasion.

Collectors and gift buyers are invited to visit the Huntington Village showroom or view the collection of Rolex watches in Huntington, N online.

Pre-owned Rolex, Omega and Breitling timepieces are sold independently. Time Source Jewelers is not affiliated with, sponsored by or an authorized dealer of these brands. All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Time Source Jewelers

Time Source Jewelers was founded in 1978 by the Mondelli family as Mondelli Jewelers in Manhattan and is now based in Huntington Village on Long Island, New York. The company specializes in unworn and pre-owned Rolex timepieces and is an authorized retailer for Tissot, Hamilton, Frédérique Constant, BALL Watch, DOXA, Luminox, RubberB and WOLF. Its in-house watchmakers inspect every watch before sale, and the team also offers watch sourcing, sell and trade services, and financing through Affirm. The company's mission is to give collectors confidence in every purchase through careful authentication and personal service.