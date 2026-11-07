Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Sybiha: Russia's Actions Fit Definition Of Genocide


Date: 2026-11-07 06:36:47

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia on Saturday of conducting an orchestrated campaign to "make civilian life unbearable for the Ukrainian nation," which, as he claimed, could be classified as genocide.

"Russia's brutality knows no limits. Overnight, Russia once again launched ballistic missiles and drones against Ukraine, targeting critical energy infrastructure," Sybiha posted on X. "Moscow is deliberately seeking to leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity, heating, and water as winter approaches."

Furthermore, Sybiha urged Ukraine's allies to provide it with more air defense systems and interceptors, and a quicker delivery of critical military assistance.

MENAFN07112026000195011045ID1111929294


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search