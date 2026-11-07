Azerbaijan, Armenia And US Launch Trilateral Working Groups To Advance TRIPP Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States have launched trilateral technical planning groups to accelerate implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), marking a new stage in efforts to develop regional transport and energy connectivity.

According to a joint statement released by the governments of the three countries, the initiative was launched by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Brendan Hanrahan, Armenian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Vahan Kostanyan, and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

The newly established mechanism will bring together policymakers and technical experts from Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States to address practical aspects of implementing TRIPP, a multimodal transit route intended to strengthen regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

The initiative follows the August 8, 2025, Washington Peace Summit Declaration, brokered by US President Donald Trump, which established a framework for advancing peace and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As an initial step, the three countries agreed to establish two technical planning groups focusing on transportation infrastructure and electricity transmission.

The transportation group will address technical issues related to the development of the transit route, while the electricity transmission group will examine the energy infrastructure required to support regional connectivity.

According to the joint statement, these mechanisms are intended to help resolve complex technical challenges and facilitate progress towards subsequent stages of implementation, including connections with existing regional infrastructure networks.

The three governments emphasised that the initiative reflects their shared commitment to translating the agreements reached in Washington into practical results.

They also highlighted the potential contribution of TRIPP to long-term regional stability, economic development, commercial opportunities and stronger connections between neighbouring countries.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the operationalisation of all elements of TRIPP.