Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Hari Boxer Detained In US Process To Bring Him To India Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in Rajasthan Police's ongoing crackdown on organised crime and criminal gangs, notorious gangster Harichand Jat alias 'Hari Boxer', an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a wanted fugitive, has been detained in the United States.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma as part of the state police's sustained campaign against organised criminal networks.

The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), working under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh M.N., played a key role in securing the detention.

A special team operating under the supervision of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Deputy Inspector General of Police and Interpol Liaison Officer Yogesh Yadav gathered crucial intelligence and coordinated efforts to trace the fugitive.

As part of the international operation, Rajasthan Police facilitated the issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Hari Boxer.

It also sent 14 separate references to Interpol across five countries to track his whereabouts and secure action against him.

To strengthen the case for his detention, the police submitted a provisional arrest request, an updated and comprehensive dossier containing details of the accused, and his fingerprints to the concerned authorities.

Hari Boxer has deep roots in Rajasthan. His birth, upbringing and early journey into the world of crime are all closely linked to the state. His real name is Harichand Jat, and he originally hails from the Bansur area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district.

His father Girdhari Jat is an ordinary farmer from the region.

Before entering the world of crime, Harichand reportedly led an ordinary life in his village and aspired to serve the country or the state.

A look into Hari Boxer's background reveals that Harichand Jat initially aspired to join the Indian Army or Rajasthan Police.

While preparing for competitive examinations, he moved to Jaipur, the state capital. During his stay in Jaipur, he underwent professional boxing training and later started coaching young people in the sport.

His association with the boxing ring in Jaipur and his subsequent work as a boxing coach earned him the nickname 'Hari Boxer'. The name gradually became popular among his friends and on social media before gaining recognition in criminal circles as well.

The process to bring Hari Boxer back to India is now underway. His detention marks a significant achievement for Rajasthan Police in its efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks and pursue gangsters operating beyond India's borders.