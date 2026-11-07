Rashmika Mandanna On 1 Year Of 'The Girlfriend': I Wish Every Girl Finds Her Voice

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna commemorated her movie 'The Girlfriend' clocking one year of release on Saturday with a nostalgic post.

Rashmika mentioned that what made playing Bhooma even more special for her were all the stories shared with her and the love and acceptance received by her character over the past year.

Taking to her Insta Stories, she shared, "One year of The Girlfriend.. one year of Bhooma.. and a whole lot of love that I don't think I'll ever be able to put into words (red heart and teary eyes emoji (sic)".

"What has made this journey even more beautiful is YOU GUYSSS (red heart emojis)The messages, the conversations, the stories you've shared with me, the way you've shown your love for Bhooma, accepted her and made her a part of your lives (red heart emoji)," Rashmika added.

She said that it makes her extremely happy and emotional at the same time when someone tells her that they were able to relate to Bhooma.

"Every time someone tells me that they saw a little bit of themselves in her, I feel so many emotions.. It makes me happy, it makes me emotional, and it also makes me wish that no one ever has to go through the things Bhooma did.. I wish every girl gets to find her voice, her strength and her happiness (red heart emoji)," Rashmika further wrote.

She expressed her gratitude for showering 'The Girlfriend' with so much love'

"I'm so grateful that this story found its way to so many hearts. (red heart emoji) Thankyouuu for watching it, talking about it, celebrating it and giving it so much love even a year later. You have made something that was already so close to my heart even more precious (red heart emoji)," concluded the post.

Rashmika also sent a warm hug towards the end of the post.