Manipur CM Appeals For Dialogue, Urges People To Shun Agitations And Blockades

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 7 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday appealed to students and the general public to refrain from resorting to agitations and blockades whenever crises or differences arise, urging them instead to pursue dialogue to resolve issues.

Inaugurating the state's first AI-enabled Career Intelligence Hub at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal, the Chief Minister called upon students and people from all sections of society to adopt dialogue and peaceful engagement as the preferred means of addressing grievances and resolving differences.

Khemchand Singh emphasised that constructive dialogue, rather than agitation and confrontation, was essential to resolving disputes and ensuring lasting peace in the state.

The AI-Enabled Career Intelligence Hub is an initiative aimed at providing students with technology-driven career guidance, personalised counselling and information on emerging career opportunities. The Hub, established under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), is the first of its kind in the Northeastern region, marking a significant step towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the education and career guidance ecosystem of the state.

The Chief Minister appreciated the students of Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School for not resorting to agitation during the challenging period the state has been going through over the past seven to eight months.

Khemchand Singh commended their maturity and restraint, stating that students should remain focused on their education and future rather than becoming involved in agitation during times of crisis. Highlighting the growing importance of AI, the Chief Minister observed that AI has advanced significantly and is increasingly transforming various fields and professions.

He expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the AI-Enabled Career Intelligence Hub in Manipur, noting that such an initiative would help students gain better insights into their abilities, explore different career pathways and prepare themselves for future opportunities.

Khemchand Singh also expressed gratitude to Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), the Education Department and the faculty members of Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School for their contributions towards making the initiative possible. Emphasising the importance of the formative years in shaping one's future, the Chief Minister stated that student life is one of the most crucial periods for building a career, with Classes XI and XII being particularly significant in determining future academic and professional directions.

While acknowledging that everyone may not necessarily achieve everything they aspire to in life, he stressed that humanity and honesty must remain the two essential qualities guiding every individual. He further observed that these values are equally important in the collective effort to restore peace and harmony in Manipur.

The Chief Minister also formally opened the State-Level 32nd National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) 2026–27, organised by Manipur Upliftment Centre in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, under the focal theme,“Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being”.

Khemchand Singh inspected the exhibits and interacted with students participating in the State-Level 32ndNational Children's Science Congress. He took keen interest in their science projects and encouraged the young participants to continue nurturing their scientific curiosity, creativity and spirit of innovation.

A total of 39 student group leaders from various schools across 12 districts of the state have been shortlisted to participate in the State-Level 32nd National Children's Science Congress 2026–27. The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha member Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, senior officials and other dignitaries, teachers and students.