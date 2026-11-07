Namit Malhotra Net Worth: From His Father's Garage To A Rs 9,204 Crore Empire, Know 'Ramayana' Producer's Wealth

Namit Malhotra, who is currently making headlines as the producer of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part film 'Ramayana', has built a fortune that extends far beyond the Indian film industry. His journey from a small post-production setup to heading a globally recognised visual effects business is now reflected in his staggering net worth.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, Malhotra's estimated wealth stands at more than Rs 9,204 crore, placing him at the 3,306th position among the world's wealthiest individuals. The valuation is based on estimates as of January 15, 2026, and should not be mistaken for the amount of cash or liquid assets he personally holds.

The Hurun India Rich List 2026, meanwhile, puts the combined wealth of the Malhotra family at approximately Rs 16,000 crore. This figure represents the family's collective fortune rather than Namit's individual net worth. The two valuations, therefore, reflect different measures of wealth and should not be directly compared.

From A Garage Workshop To A Global VFX Business: How Namit Malhotra Built His Empire

Malhotra's entrepreneurial journey began in 1995, when he established a small video workshop inside his father's garage. Fascinated by computer graphics and post-production technology, he recognised the potential of digital tools to transform filmmaking long before visual effects became an integral part of mainstream cinema.

His early venture eventually came together with his father Naresh Malhotra's production company, Video Works. This partnership laid the foundation for Prime Focus, which gradually expanded beyond India and established a presence in major international production markets.

A major milestone came in 2006, when Prime Focus was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company aimed to bring several aspects of media production under one umbrella, including post-production, visual effects, technology and production services.

Another significant turning point arrived in 2014, when Prime Focus acquired British visual effects studio Double Negative, popularly known as DNEG. The acquisition strengthened its international operations and helped establish it as a major player in the global VFX industry.

Malhotra currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DNEG.

How much of the companies does the Malhotra family own?

According to Prime Focus, the Malhotra family holds a 60.73% stake in the publicly listed company. Prime Focus, in turn, owns an 88.29% stake in DNEG.

These shareholding figures offer an insight into the business interests behind Malhotra's wealth. However, they do not mean that the entire valuation of either company can be counted as his personal fortune.

DNEG has contributed visual effects to several internationally acclaimed Hollywood productions, including 'Inception', 'Interstellar', 'Blade Runner 2049' and the 'Dune' franchise. Its Academy Award-winning work has further strengthened its reputation in the global entertainment industry.

Rs 4,000 Crore 'Ramayana': Namit Malhotra's Biggest Cinematic Gamble

While his business achievements have established him as a major name in the global entertainment industry, Malhotra is currently attracting attention for an entirely different reason: 'Ramayana'.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in prominent roles. The project aims to bring one of India's most celebrated epics to audiences across the world through large-scale storytelling and advanced visual effects.

The reported combined budget of the two instalments is around $500 million, which translates to more than Rs 4,000 crore. If the estimates hold, 'Ramayana' will rank among the most expensive film projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema.

For Malhotra, the project represents the coming together of his two biggest professional interests: filmmaking and cutting-edge visual effects technology.