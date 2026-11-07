Report: Nytbets Activity Rose Before NYT/Siena Poll Releases

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Suspicious large bets on Polymarket were reportedly placed shortly before two separate New York Times/Siena political polls were published, according to a new report involving Vanderbilt University researchers. The timing and size of the trades prompted questions about whether the bettor had access to nonpublic information-though investigators have not reached a definitive conclusion.

In the case outlined by Vanderbilt, a Polymarket user placed a wager of nearly $200,000 on Oct. 31 that Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts would be re-elected. About an hour later, the New York Times published a Times/Siena poll showing Ricketts leading. The same Vanderbilt work, as summarized by the report, says the user ultimately won more than $77,000. The report also notes similar large bets made across other prediction markets, including Kalshi.

Vanderbilt researchers reported a near-$200,000 Polymarket bet on Pete Ricketts' re-election placed shortly before a Times/Siena poll showing him leading was released. The reported trades occurred within roughly an hour of the poll's publication, raising concerns about whether the bettor had access to nonpublic information. The bettor reportedly won over $77,000 after the poll outcome favored the position. Polymarket said it detected the trades and is investigating; Kalshi did not comment. Separate earlier coverage tied prediction-market cases to allegations involving nonpublic information in a U.S. government context.

Key takeawaysWhy the timing of the bets drew scrutiny

Prediction markets are built on the idea that aggregated beliefs-expressed through trading-can reflect real-world probabilities. But that premise breaks down if participants can reliably obtain information before it becomes public. The Vanderbilt-linked report focuses on a timing pattern: extremely large bets placed shortly before the release of polling results.

According to the report, Vanderbilt researchers said a Polymarket user wagered almost $200,000 on Oct. 31 that Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts would be re-elected. The researchers then pointed to a New York Times/Siena political poll released around an hour later showing Ricketts ahead. This proximity between trade timing and a major external data release is what led the researchers to treat the activity as potentially more than coincidence.

Brett Goldstein of the Vanderbilt Institute of National Security, as quoted in the report, said the“series of circumstances” made it“hard to write it off as a random occurrence” and that it“requires further investigation.” In other words, the concern is less about any single bet and more about whether multiple elements align in a way that suggests information advantage.

Reported outcomes and the scope of the activity

The report also describes what happened after the trades. It states that the bettor won more than $77,000, implying that the eventual results aligned with the position entered on Oct. 31. The specifics matter for readers because the core question is not just whether bets were placed before a poll was public, but whether the bettor's positions consistently benefited from that timing.

Beyond the Ricketts market, the report says the user also placed similar large bets on other prediction markets, including Kalshi. That detail matters because it suggests the behavior may not have been isolated to a single platform or contract-potentially pointing to a broader strategy tied to forthcoming information or a repeat pattern of similar trades.

However, the report also acknowledges a key uncertainty: it was not established whether the user had access to inside information. For market participants and compliance teams, that distinction is crucial. Suspicious timing alone does not prove wrongdoing; it indicates where investigators should look more closely.

Platforms respond: Polymarket investigating, Kalshi silent

The report states that Polymarket had spotted the trades and was investigating. That confirms at least one point of internal monitoring: the activity was visible enough to trigger attention from the platform itself.

Kalshi, according to the report, declined comment. While the lack of comment doesn't confirm the company's findings or lack thereof, it does leave readers without additional context on whether the same pattern of trades also triggered internal review on that venue.

For investors and traders using prediction markets, these responses highlight an ongoing tension in the sector: the market's value depends on trust. If participants suspect that polling and other public-interest data can be exploited through nonpublic channels, confidence in the integrity of price discovery can erode-even if no definitive case is ever proven.

Prediction markets and the broader concern about nonpublic information

This incident arrives in the same wider environment as previous allegations. The report references earlier coverage from Cointelegraph in April about a U.S. Army soldier charged after making more than $400,000 by betting on a prediction market allegedly using nonpublic information tied to a U.S. operation involving then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In that April case, the Department of Justice alleged that Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke was involved in planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, which led to Maduro's capture in Caracas in January. The DOJ further alleged that Van Dyke used information from that operation to buy“yes” shares in Polymarket contracts related to Maduro's status and related claims, including“Maduro out by January 31” and“Trump invokes War Powers against Venezuela by January 31,” as described in the DOJ materials referenced by Cointelegraph.

While the current Times/Siena and Ricketts case is not described in the provided text as involving a criminal charge, it fits a familiar pattern that regulators and platforms often worry about: when markets reference real-world events-elections, polling, geopolitical outcomes-any advantage gained through nonpublic channels can distort both trading and the perceived fairness of the platform.

The key difference is that the Vanderbilt-linked report centers on a possible information timing advantage around published polling rather than an alleged classified-operation leak. Still, both stories underscore the same systemic risk: prediction markets can become targets when someone expects information asymmetry.

Readers should watch whether Polymarket's investigation results in any enforcement action, user restrictions, or additional reporting that clarifies how it determined the trades were suspicious. Until then, the central open question remains whether the betting timing reflects coincidence and normal trading behavior-or whether investigators find evidence that the bettor had access to information before it was released publicly.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.