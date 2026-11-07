Azerbaijani Gymnast Wins Silver Medal At World Championships (PHOTO)
According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, national team member Tofiq Aliyev, who competed in the individual tumbling event, delivered a successful performance in the final, scoring 29.700 points to win the silver medal at the World Championships.
This achievement is particularly significant in Tofiq Aliyev's career, as the Azerbaijani gymnast has won a World Championship silver medal in the individual event for the first time.
In a fiercely contested final, Portugal's Vasco Peso won the gold medal, while the United States' Kaden Brown finished third.
Thus, Azerbaijan's representatives have concluded their participation in the tumbling events at the World Championships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment