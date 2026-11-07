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Azerbaijani Gymnast Wins Silver Medal At World Championships (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-07 06:16:53

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Azerbaijani national team has claimed another medal at the World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships being held in Nanjing, China.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, national team member Tofiq Aliyev, who competed in the individual tumbling event, delivered a successful performance in the final, scoring 29.700 points to win the silver medal at the World Championships.

This achievement is particularly significant in Tofiq Aliyev's career, as the Azerbaijani gymnast has won a World Championship silver medal in the individual event for the first time.

In a fiercely contested final, Portugal's Vasco Peso won the gold medal, while the United States' Kaden Brown finished third.

Thus, Azerbaijan's representatives have concluded their participation in the tumbling events at the World Championships.





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Trend News Agency

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