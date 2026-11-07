NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital In Stable Condition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar was discharged on Saturday from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in a stable condition after receiving treatment for a chest infection and a bronchitis attack.

Pratit Samdani, the doctor treating the NCP-SP Chief, confirmed that Pawar is recovering well and will continue his medication and recovery at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai.

Given his age, Pawar has been advised to follow essential precautions and rest.

"Sharad Pawar has been discharged in a stable condition. He will continue his treatment at home... He had suffered from a bronchitis attack and a chest infection, which are now improving... He has been asked to continue his treatment at home and to take standard precautions that every citizen of the country should take... Given his age, a few additional instructions have been provided. He is very compliant, and I am very sure that he will take care of himself," Samdani said.

Pawar was on Wednesday discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on following treatment.

His health condition is stable and has shown improvement.

He will be going straight to his Mumbai residence from the hospital, according to an official statement issued by Parvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, and Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. He had embarked on a tour of rural areas to assess the drought situation in Maharashtra.

During this tour, he was interacting with farmers in drought-affected regions to understand issues such as water scarcity, crop conditions, and agricultural challenges.

However, after feeling uneasy during the tour, Pawar cut his trip short and was subsequently hospitalised for a medical check-up.

Upon complaining of chest pain while coughing and breathing, he was evaluated by doctors. He received treatment under the supervision of Parvez Grant and was kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

After two days of treatment, Pawar's condition improved.

Grant clarified in the statement that Pawar was discharged on Wednesday, his health is stable, and he is doing fine.

On Wednesday, the NCP-SP Chief was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital and kept under medical observation. This was the third time Sharad Pawar was admitted to the hospital this year.

Earlier, on February 9, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic due to a chest infection and cough, after which he was discharged on February 14.

Later, on February 22, he was hospitalised again due to mild dehydration and discharged on February 25.

In November, he had to be hospitalised once again due to ill-health.

On Sharad Pawar's discharge from the hospital, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Sharad Pawar ji is a senior leader of Maharashtra and the country. Political parties may be different, but Pawar Saheb was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two or three days ago. I was in Delhi, so I had decided to meet him today. However, the news that he has been discharged from the hospital and that his health is fine is good news."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sharad Pawar and warmly requested the veteran politician to prioritise his health and rest.

The Prime Minister told Sharad Pawar that "Supriya Sule (daughter of Sharad Pawar) and we will handle the country; you take care of your health and rest. Let your blessings remain with us."

The hospital stay gained political traction following a phone call from PM Modi who reached out early on Friday morning to inquire about Pawar's well-being.

Pawar thanked the Prime Minister for his call, reassuring him that he was taking rest and added, "With all of you around, I have no worries about the country."

Thereafter, NCP Working President Praful Patel met Sharad Pawar on Thursday night that sparked the political buzz of merger between the NCP factions.

Veteran NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former Minister and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam met Sharad Pawar and inquired about his health.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Sachin Ahir, former Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut also visited Sharad Pawar.