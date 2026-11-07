MP: Kamal Nath Targets BJP Govt Over 'Recurring' Problems In Fertiliser Distribution

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 7 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday targeted the BJP government over recurring problems in fertiliser distribution, alleging that farmers continue to face long queues, server failures and difficulties with the e-token system despite the government's claims of adequate stock.

In a statement posted on social media, Nath said farmers were being forced to struggle for fertilisers every year, with long queues outside warehouses, alleged black marketing and the supply of spurious fertilisers adding to their problems. He said the situation had remained unchanged even this year, despite the government's assurance of sufficient fertiliser availability.

"The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh deserves a gold medal for creating problems. The party has mastered the art of ruining every system," Nath said. He alleged that the e-token arrangement had once again run into technical difficulties due to server outages, poor internet connectivity and delays in receiving one-time passwords (OTPs).

Referring to the earlier suspension of the e-token system following farmers' protests, Nath said the government had reintroduced it without adequate technological upgradation. He said farmers were already facing difficulties due to government policies and should not be made to deal with additional technical hurdles to obtain fertilisers.

"Farmers should not be made to struggle with technical problems. They are already distressed by the government's policies," the Congress leader said in the statement.

Nath demanded that the state government ensure smooth and adequate distribution of fertilisers so that the issue did not turn into an annual agricultural crisis.

The fertiliser distribution mechanism has remained a contentious issue in Madhya Pradesh, with farmers repeatedly complaining about long waiting periods and difficulties in obtaining supplies during the sowing season.

The BJP government has maintained that adequate fertiliser stocks are available in the state.