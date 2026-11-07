Emaar's Net Profit Before Tax Increased By 18% To AED 19.8 Billion (US$ 5.4 Billion) In The First Nine Months Of 2026 Revenue Backlog Stands At AED 158.8 Billion (US$ 43.2 Billion)
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Property sales reached AED 34.7 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2026
Revenue increased by 13% to AED 37.5 billion (US$ 10.2 billion)
EBITDA increased by 19% to AED 19.7 billion (US$ 5.4 billion)
Announced special dividend of AED 4.4 billion (US$ 1.2 billion), equivalent to AED 0.5 per share (50% of share capital)
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Property Sales: Group property sales reached AED 34.7 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in the first nine months of the year. Emaar launched 14 projects across its master-planned communities during the same period.
Revenue Backlog: Revenue backlog from property sales stood at AED 158.8 billion (US$ 43.2 billion) as of 30 September 2026, up 6% year-on-year and providing visibility for revenue recognition in the coming years.
Revenue Growth: Total revenue reached AED 37.5 billion (US$ 10.2 billion), up 13% compared with AED 33.1 billion (US$ 9.0 billion) in the same period last year.
Profitability: EBITDA reached AED 19.7 billion (US$ 5.4 billion), up 19% year-on-year, with a margin of 53%. Net profit before tax stood at AED 19.8 billion (US$ 5.4 billion), up 18% year-on-year.
Special Dividend: The Board of Directors approved a one-time special dividend of AED 4.4 billion (US$ 1.2 billion), equivalent to AED 0.5 per share (50% of share capital), in addition to the Company's regular annual dividend, supported by the Group's earnings profile during the year. The special dividend reinforces Emaar's focus on shareholder returns.
Strategically Positioned Land Bank: The Group's land bank comprises approximately 604 million sq. ft. of development opportunities, including 315 million sq. ft. within the UAE, supporting its future development pipeline. This land reserve is strategically positioned to support the Group's ongoing expansion and long-term value creation for its shareholders.
Construction and Delivery: Emaar handed over more than 4,800 residential units in the UAE during the first nine months of 2026. As of 30 September 2026, more than 80% of active projects in the UAE were ahead of schedule.
Development Investment: Emaar Development awarded 23 main works contracts valued at AED 13.5 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) and 43 infrastructure works contracts worth AED 4.3 billion (US$ 1.2 billion) during the first nine months of the year, supporting construction and infrastructure delivery across its communities.
Customer Experience: Emaar continued to enhance service delivery across its communities and destinations through digital engagement, service improvements and an expanded lifestyle offering. In July, Emaar Development also announced a collaboration with ADCB to provide financing solutions and a streamlined digital journey for eligible homebuyers.
Community Contribution: During the period, Emaar contributed AED 200 million (US$ 54.5 million) to community initiatives, split equally between two dedicated endowment funds supporting orphans and vulnerable groups across the UAE.
Talent Development: Emaar continued to advance its leadership development and Emirati talent programmes, including the Emaar Leadership Development Programme in partnership with INSEAD, Mentorship Programme 4.0, the Global Exposure Programme and RUWAD, alongside Individual Development Plans for UAE national employees.
Operational Excellence: Emaar maintained its focus on cost discipline, technology-enabled processes and operational efficiency across its businesses.
Sustainability: Emaar continued to advance its Net Zero 2050 Strategy through renewable energy initiatives, resource-efficient operations and responsible development practices. Environmental and community activities during the period included desert clean-up campaigns and CPR training under the Dubai Heart Safe City initiative.
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Property Sales: UAE property sales reached AED 26.2 billion (US$ 7.1 billion), supported by new launches and continued absorption of existing inventory.
Financial Performance: Emaar Development PJSC reported revenue of AED 22.2 billion (US$ 6.0 billion), up 26% year-on-year, and net profit before tax of AED 12.5 billion (US$ 3.4 billion), up 28%, compared to the corresponding period of 2025.
Consolidated UAE Revenue: Including other UAE-based development operations, such as Dubai Creek Harbour, consolidated revenue from UAE property development reached AED 28.3 billion (US$ 7.7 billion), up 18% year-on-year.
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Property Sales: AED 8.5 billion (US$ 2.3 billion), up 5% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.
Revenue: AED 1.6 billion (US$ 0.4 billion), up 16% year-on-year, representing approximately 4.3% of total Group revenue.
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Revenue: AED 5.2 billion (US$ 1.4 billion), up 10% compared to 9M 2025.
EBITDA: AED 4.4 billion (US$ 1.2 billion), increasing by 8% year-on-year.
Occupancy: ~98% across the portfolio as of 30 September 2026.
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Revenue: AED 2.4 billion (US$ 0.7 billion).
UAE Hotel Occupancy: Average occupancy of 63% during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 80% in the same period last year.
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Emaar's recurring revenue businesses, comprising shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment and commercial leasing, continued to diversify the Group's earnings during the first nine months of 2026. Anchored by the Group's flagship destinations, the portfolio provides a steady recurring income stream that supports Emaar's long-term growth.
Recurring Revenue: AED 7.6 billion (US$ 2.1 billion), broadly in line with 9M 2025.
Recurring Revenue EBITDA: AED 5.9 billion (US$ 1.6 billion), broadly in line with the same period last year.
Contribution to Group EBITDA: 30% during the first nine months of 2026.
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