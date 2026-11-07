SHIFT Marks 18 Years Of Growth, Strengthening AWR Automotive's UAE Mobility Portfolio

From its beginnings in 2008 to a fleet of over 13,000 vehicles, SHIFT has developed an established offering spanning vehicle rental, leasing and fleet management across the UAE.

November 2026, Dubai, UAE: SHIFT, AWR Automotive's car rental and leasing company, is celebrating its 18th anniversary, having grown from a standing start in 2008 to a fleet of over 13,000 vehicles serving individuals and businesses across the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The milestone comes as the automotive market continues to evolve, with traditional vehicle ownership increasingly complemented by alternatives such as short-term rental, long-term leasing and more flexible vehicle access models. This diversification is creating opportunities for automotive companies to serve customers beyond the conventional vehicle purchase.

For AWR Automotive, SHIFT's established position in rental, leasing and fleet management demonstrates the breadth of its operations alongside vehicle distribution and retail. Its 18-year track record contributes to a diversified portfolio designed to meet different customer needs, from vehicle ownership to flexible mobility solutions.

Tom Fux, Chief Executive Officer of AWR Automotive, said:“The automotive industry is evolving, and so too is the way people and businesses think about vehicle ownership and access. Purchasing a vehicle will remain an important part of the market, but customers today have more options, with flexibility, convenience and financial considerations playing an increasingly important role in their decisions.

“For us at AWR Automotive, this reinforces the importance of a diversified portfolio. Vehicle distribution and retail remain central to our business, complemented by rental, leasing and fleet management through SHIFT. In a market where customers value reliability and confidence, SHIFT's 18-year track record, backed by the strength of AW Rostamani Group, demonstrates the reassurance that an established, trusted brand can provide.”

Over the past 18 years, SHIFT has expanded its operations and service offering to encompass short- and long-term vehicle rental, leasing, van and truck rental, and corporate fleet management. Today, the company serves more than 700 corporate clients, alongside individual customers across the UAE.

This growth has been supported by a continued focus on customer convenience and digital services. Customers can access SHIFT through online and WhatsApp bookings, a 24-hour contact centre and Zaina, its AI-powered chatbot. Additional services include vehicle delivery and round-the-clock roadside assistance.

Service quality has remained a priority throughout this expansion. SHIFT maintains a national average Google customer rating of 4.7 and has received recognition through the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and Dubai Quality Appreciation Programme. The company is also ISO-certified.

Peter Retief, Director of SHIFT, said:“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our people and the confidence our customers have placed in us over the years. From our earliest days, we have focused on building long-term relationships through reliability, service quality and an understanding of what our customers need.

“That approach has helped us build a trusted business over the past 18 years. Looking ahead, our focus is on strengthening our services, embracing new technologies and continuing to respond to the changing needs of individual and corporate customers.”

As SHIFT enters its next phase, its combination of fleet scale, customer relationships and established operational capabilities provides a strong foundation for continued development, reinforcing its contribution to AWR Automotive's diversified mobility portfolio.

About SHIFT Car Rental:

SHIFT Car Rental, part of AWR Automotive under AW Rostamani Group, is a leading provider of car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE. SHIFT offers comprehensive packages for both short-term and long-term vehicle leasing, catering to the needs of individuals and businesses.

With a focus on customer service and technology, SHIFT provides tailored mobility solutions supported by a dedicated online portal designed to streamline communication and fleet management. Its services include auto service reminders, personalised toll-free support, spot rentals and e-billing through an online dashboard, alongside 24/7 roadside and accident assistance and convenient maintenance scheduling.

Serving more than 700 corporate clients and managing a fleet of over 13,000 vehicles, SHIFT delivers flexible and cost-effective vehicle management solutions. The company is ISO-certified and has received recognition for its quality and service standards, including the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and the Dubai Quality Appreciation Programme (DQAP) Award.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of 26 showrooms and 27 service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.