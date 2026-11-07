Department Of Tourism, Culture And Media In Ajman Concludes Successful Participation At WTM London 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: The Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman has concluded its participation in World Travel Market London 2026 (WTM London 2026), held at ExceL London from 3 to 5 November. The participation formed part of the Department's strategic efforts to strengthen Ajman's presence across international tourism markets, expand destination awareness, and showcase the emirate's diverse tourism, cultural, and heritage experiences to global industry partners. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Throughout the event, the Department presented Ajman's distinctive destination proposition, highlighting its natural landscapes, heritage assets, evolving cultural scene, authentic Emirati hospitality and growing portfolio of visitor experiences. WTM London also provided a valuable platform for direct engagement with tourism authorities, travel companies, tour operators and industry stakeholders, supporting discussions around new partnerships and opportunities to expand Ajman's reach across priority markets.

HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said:“International exhibitions and promotional roadshows play an important role in strengthening Ajman's competitiveness and expanding its presence across global tourism markets. They enable us to engage directly with industry partners, gain deeper insight into market dynamics and build relationships that support source-market diversification, sustainable tourism growth and greater economic contribution from the sector.”

He added:“Our focus is on translating Ajman's tourism assets into meaningful opportunities for growth by connecting the emirate's experiences with leading travel and tourism channels. Through sustained international engagement, we are strengthening Ajman's position as an integrated destination and expanding partnerships that support wider market access and greater visibility for the emirate's tourism offering.”

The participation reflects the Department's continued commitment to strengthening Ajman's international tourism presence, deepening cooperation with global industry stakeholders and showcasing the emirate's cultural, natural and heritage assets in ways that highlight its distinctive identity and support sustainable visitor growth.