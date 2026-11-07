Suvendu Adhikari Warns Against Attacks On Police In West Bengal State

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Against Attacks on Police

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday warned of strict legal action against anyone attacking police personnel, asserting that those involved in such incidents would be arrested and brought to justice through legal channels. Speaking about law and order in the state, Adhikari referred to the vandalism of police outposts in Asansol and said the government had ensured that those responsible faced consequences. "The law exists... In Asansol, they vandalised police outposts; we ensured they paid the price. In the future, if anyone dares to raise a hand against the police, we will ensure they are taught a lesson, strictly through legal channels. They will end up behind bars. The State Government's lawyers, in coordination with the police, will ensure that these individuals are brought to trial while in custody and promptly punished," he told reporters.

Police Recruitment and Modernization Efforts

Adhikari also announced a series of recruitment measures to strengthen the West Bengal Police, pointing out that the state has one of the lowest police-to-population ratios, with only 105 police personnel for every 100,000 people. He said the state had written to the Centre seeking two additional Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBs). "The Union Home Minister held extensive meetings, spanning three days each, in North Bengal and Kolkata. We have written to the Centre regarding the IRB. Initially, the Union Home Minister and the Union Home Secretary had agreed in principle. We intend to propose the creation of two additional IRB Battalions... Once the Government of India grants permission, the recruitment process will commence," Adhikari said.

"We have launched a comprehensive initiative covering manpower, modernisation, infrastructure, and logistics. Educated young men and women from West Bengal are securing these positions through a highly transparent process," Adhikari added. Attacking the previous TMC government, he further said, "I state this with 100% responsibility: Under the previous administration, there was no recruitment at all." He added that the state government had resolved legal hurdles concerning the OBC and EWS categories, enabling large-scale recruitment. "Our government has resolved all legal hurdles concerning OBC and EWS categories. That is why such large-scale recruitment is happening today," Adhikari said.

"29,000 appointments are being made within the police force-those already processed will be joined by others in the pipeline. Recruitment drives will continue every month. In December, we will recruit 131 Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI), followed by 4,000 constables in January. We are driving the recruitment process with full vigour," he added.

Emergency Response and Inter-Agency Coordination

He said the government was also working to strengthen the '112' emergency response system and improve coordination between the Border Security Force (BSF), state police and the Central government. "Simultaneously, we are working to strengthen the '112' emergency response system. We have also held numerous internal coordination meetings to bolster relations between the BSF, the state police, and the Central government," he said.

The Chief Minister said he would visit the Hingalganj Border Outpost (BOP) in the Sundarbans along with the Director General of Police on Sunday at 11 am to extend Diwali greetings to BSF personnel deployed along the international border. "We are heading to the Hingalganj BOP tomorrow at 11:00 AM to extend Diwali greetings to those who provide security. The government is making every effort to foster a positive environment and build strong bonds. In the days to come, you will see that there is excellent coordination," Adhikari said.

Additional Reforms and Political Reactions

Earlier in the day, Adhikari announced that the state government would recruit 27,556 personnel, as approved by the Cabinet, and assured that the process would be fair and transparent. He said recruitment would extend beyond the police to departments such as the Forest Department, with age relaxation in certain cases. Highlighting the challenges faced by the state police, Adhikari pointed to West Bengal's large population and nearly 2,200-km-long border with Bangladesh. He also emphasised the need for police modernisation, better infrastructure and financial security for personnel. He said recruitment had earlier been stalled due to complications concerning the OBC issue, adding that the government amended the rules and withdrew from the case before the Supreme Court to facilitate the process.

Adhikari also called for better police training and said the state had signed an MoU with a national university and a police training institute in Assam, with another agreement scheduled for November 13. He further announced a meeting with IPS and IFS officers on November 13 and urged officials to ensure proper coordination and security arrangements during upcoming festivals.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the state police of failing to prevent the alleged attack on party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata around 2 am on Saturday. Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "hooliganism" and alleged that the police failed to prevent disruption of a Kali Puja celebration in the Kalighat area. TMC MP Kirti Azad also alleged that police personnel escorted those involved in the attack instead of arresting them, claiming that CCTV footage showed individuals armed with stones and sticks targeting the premises. West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh, however, dismissed the allegations, saying "who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee?" and accused the TMC of attempting to mislead people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)