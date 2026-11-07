Mumbai Local Horror: Two Passengers Fight Inside Moving Train, One Falls Onto Tracks (WATCH)

A fistfight broke out between passengers aboard a Mumbai local train on Friday night. During the altercation, one passenger fell off the moving train and, luckily, survived. Around 10:30 p.m., the event happened in a Churchgate-Virar fast - local. Standing close to the train entryway is said to have sparked the altercation. A violent altercation resulted from the disagreement.

The two passengers can be seen punching one other in a video of the altercation. One of them fell from the train after taking a step back to escape being struck.

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Fight on Churchgate-Virar Fast Local Turns Dangerous - Commuter Falls Onto #Mumbai Central Platform Over Standing Space

Safety concerns aboard Mumbai's suburban rail network have come to the fore once again after a dramatic altercation broke out inside a moving fast local train on Friday night, resulting in a commuter falling onto a station platform. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM aboard a Virar-bound fast local train originating from Churchgate. According to witnesses, a heated verbal argument broke out between two commuters while traveling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations over standing space near the crowded doorway of the compartment. The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent physical scuffle. As the train approached Mumbai Central station, the assault intensified, causing one of the involved passengers to lose his balance and fall out of the doorway onto the platform. Major tragedy was averted as the train was moving at a low speed while pulling into the station. The fallen passenger reportedly escaped severe injuries.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 7, 2026

According to witnesses, a heated verbal argument broke out between two commuters while traveling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations over standing space near the crowded doorway of the compartment. The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent physical scuffle.

As the train approached Mumbai Central station, the assault intensified, causing one of the involved passengers to lose his balance and fall out of the doorway onto the platform. Major tragedy was averted as the train was moving at a low speed while pulling into the station. The fallen passenger reportedly escaped severe injuries.