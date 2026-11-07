Jamal Recalled, Three Uncapped Players Named In Pakistan Test Squad For Series Against SL

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 7 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said pace-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal and three uncapped players have been drafted into the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Batter Muhammad Tayyab Arif, teenaged fast bowler Ali Shabbir and seamer Saqib Khan have earned their maiden national call-ups. To make room for the quartet, Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal have been released from the Test squad.

The decision to leave out the pair appears harsh, given that the changes were made largely on the back of a three-day warm-up fixture in which Usman sent down just five overs. All three newcomers turned out for the Patron's XI in that practice game against the visitors at the Islamabad Club from November 4 to 6.

Jamal, who has represented Pakistan in nine Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is, returns on the back of a strong domestic run. He was named player of the final in the President's Trophy Grade-I, where his haul of 7-32 and a knock of 55 swung the contest in favour of champions Markhor IT Solutions.

He followed it up by captaining Lahore Whites in the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold, scoring 74 and 23 and claiming three wickets. Right-handed batter Tayyab caught the eye in his maiden season in the departmental first-class tournament, amassing 727 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.09, including three hundreds, while leading Kingsmen Academy.

Ali, 19, has 22 wickets from eight first-class games and also took three wickets against Sri Lanka in the warm-up match. Saqib played a key role in Karachi Blues' triumphant Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 campaign, finishing with 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.60, with best figures of 7-34.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the 16-member side, with the first Test scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is followed by the second Test to be played from November 17-21 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Saud Shakeel.