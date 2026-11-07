Cambodia Raids 972 Scam Sites, Deports 23,760 Foreigners

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PHNOM PENH, Nov 7 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Cambodian authorities have cracked down on 972 online scam operations and repatriated 23,760 foreigners between July 2025 and October 2026, reported Xinhua.

According to a press release issued on Saturday by the Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS), authorities revoked 18 casino licences and suspended another 10 during the enforcement operations.

A total of 5,032 suspects have been indicted and remanded in pre-trial detention.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies have frozen more than US$300 million in bank accounts, along with hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of movable and immovable assets.

These assets are now subject to legal confiscation proceedings.

The figures were disclosed by Chhay Sinarith, a senior minister and CCOS official, during a briefing on Friday.

Sinarith emphasised that Cambodia is conducting in-depth investigations and working closely with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle transnational criminal syndicates at their source.

--NNN-XINHUA