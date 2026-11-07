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Richard Shaw


Date: 2026-11-07 06:06:50

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Politics, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Profile Articles

I teach comparative and New Zealand politics, with a particular focus on elections and electoral systems. My research interests are in the structure and functioning of policy advisory systems in Westminster nations, and particularly in the roles and influence of political advisers in cabinet ministers' offices.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Politics, Massey University
Education
  • 2002 Massey University, Phd

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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