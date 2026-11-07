Richard Shaw

I teach comparative and New Zealand politics, with a particular focus on elections and electoral systems. My research interests are in the structure and functioning of policy advisory systems in Westminster nations, and particularly in the roles and influence of political advisers in cabinet ministers' offices.

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