Russians Strike Kharkiv With Bandерol Drones, Damaging Houses, Trolleybuses And Cars
According to him, Russian forces struck the Slobidskyi district twice using Bandеrol drones.
The attacks sparked a fire in an industrial building. Around 10 cars are on fire, while apartment buildings and several trolleybuses have been damaged.Read also: Massive Russian attack: Energy facilities damaged in two districts of Kyiv region
As Ukrinform previously reported, one person was injured, according to preliminary information, in a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district on November 6.
Photo: Unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment