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Russians Strike Kharkiv With Bandерol Drones, Damaging Houses, Trolleybuses And Cars


Date: 2026-11-07 06:06:08

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

According to him, Russian forces struck the Slobidskyi district twice using Bandеrol drones.

The attacks sparked a fire in an industrial building. Around 10 cars are on fire, while apartment buildings and several trolleybuses have been damaged.

Read also: Massive Russian attack: Energy facilities damaged in two districts of Kyiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, one person was injured, according to preliminary information, in a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district on November 6.

Photo: Unsplash

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