Part Of Brovary District In Kyiv Region Left Without Electricity Following Russian Attack
"Due to the shelling, part of Brovary district is without electricity. The damage is extensive. Restoration will take time," the statement said.
Frequent air raid alerts and the threat of further attacks are making it difficult for energy workers to carry out repairs.Read also: Defense Forces strike two Iskander launchers, Pantsir-S1 system in Russia's Bryansk region
"Our crews are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home as quickly as possible," DTEK emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia attacked power transmission networks overnight on November 7, which carry electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv, the Kyiv region and central Ukraine.
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