Ayla To Host 35Th Jordan Open Golf Championship In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AQABA, Nov. 7 (Petra) – The Ayla Oasis Development Company, in cooperation with the Jordan Golf Federation (JGF) and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), will host the 35th Jordan Open Golf Championship from November 19 to 21 at the Ayla Golf Club.

The tournament features more than 120 players representing 22 Arab and European countries, forming a key event on ASEZA and Ayla's 2026 sports calendar aimed at expanding sports tourism and cementing Aqaba's position as a regional hub for international sporting events.

Ayla Public Relations Manager Mansoor Al-Kabariti stated that hosting the championship highlights Ayla's standing as a premier destination for sports and leisure, offering international players world-class facilities and unique coastal experiences. He emphasized that hosting major sporting events drives local tourism, stimulates economic activity, and promotes golf across the Kingdom.

For his part, JGF President Jafar Hijawi noted that the championship serves as a key milestone in Jordan's sports trajectory, providing a platform for local players to compete against international talent while bolstering Jordan's capability to organize high-level sporting events. He commended the ongoing partnership between Ayla and ASEZA in sustaining the championship's growth.

The venue, designed by world-renowned golfer Greg Norman, includes an 18-hole championship course and a illuminated 9-hole academy course spanning 800,000 square meters.

Ayla Golf Club has earned 13 accolades in the Sustainable Luxury Awards from 2024 through 2026, including top honors for eco-friendly desert, mountain, and 18-hole championship course management across the Middle East and globally.

//Petra// AA